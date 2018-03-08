Lillard, Stadeli brothers headline SVC 1st-team

Competition was at an all-time high night-in and night-out inside the Sangamon Valley Conference this season.

One week it was Watseka on top, then it was Momence, but ultimately the championship went to the Cissna Park Timberwolves.

The SVC put their heads together this past week and complied its all-conference teams.

Starting with the SVC champion Timberwolves, their twin tower brothers — Christian and Julian Stadeli, highlight the list for first team.

Christian finished as the team's leading scorer (16.8) and rebounder (8.5) nightly. He also shot 72 percent from the field (205-of-284 shots) and was second on the team in blocks with 51.

When the ball wasn't in Christian's hands, it could be found in Julian's.

Julian was behind his brother in most categories: scoring (9.0), rebounds (6.3) field goal percentage (113-of-176, 64.2 percent), all of which were second-best on the team. But he was the area's leader in blocks with 91.

To no one's surprise, the Lillard brothers — Lamar and Lamarius, along with Woodrow Hubbard etched their names on the first-team list for Momence.

Lamar, who was announced on Thursday as an AP Class 2A First Team All-State Player, finished as the team and area's leading scorer (642 points, 22.1 per game) along with team high's in rebounds (9.2), free throws (145) and 3-pointers (53).

He was second in steals (103) and third in assists (109) on top of multiple schools records he set.

Lamarius, who received AP Class 2A Honorable Mention, finished second-best in points (16.0) and rebounds (5.6) and free throws (55) while leading the team with 84 blocked shots.

Hubbard, who was a welcomed addition from Bishop McNamara, brought a defensive mindset to the team by finishing with a team and area leading 104 steals. He was second in assists with 111 while being third in rebounds (4.6) and points (11.2).

In Watseka, Blake Castonguay and Brendan Fletcher made the cut for first team.

Castonguay was lightning in a bottle, collecting his 1,000th point in the Warriors' final game and finished as the team's leader in scoring (16.7) and assists (111, 3.7 per game). He also claims the title of area's best free throw shooter, connecting on 83 percent (134-of-161).

Fletcher was the glue of the team, ending as the third-leading scorer (10.8). But he was second in rebounds (5.6), assists (3.4) and the team's leader in steals (84).

Rounding out the first team is South Newton's Carson Anderson and Jay Hammel along with Austin Gooden from PBL.

<strong>Second Team</strong>

Headlining the list for second team SVC is Cissna Park's Tanner Benoit and Brian Fehr.

Benoit, the only senior on the Timberwolves, proved to be a huge cog as a passer as he was second on the team in assists with 91. He showed his talents as an on-the-ball defender and finished with a team-high 41 steals.

Fehr missed most of the first half of the season with injury, but came back with a vengeance as the Timberwolves' third-leading scorer (8.9), canned 40 3-pointers (second on the team) and passed out 58 assists.

Watseka big man Drew Hagen pounded his way on second team as the Warriors' leading rebounder (6.5) and leader in blocks (16) along with 6.2 points a night.

Darryl Harris put the Comets on board with a second team nod. He finished as their leading scorer at 10.3 points a night.

Iroquois West's Michael Hartke gave the Raiders a representative as the team's leading scorer at 10.7 points.

Tyler Pichon from PBL also earned second team honors.

<strong>Honorable Mention</strong>

Momence's Kobey Mazur headlines the SVC Honorable Mention list. He is joined by Watseka's Ben Lyznicki, Central's Andrew Boudreau, Dwight's Dakota Wahl, Iroquois West's Austin Saathoff, South Newton's Brody Derflinger and Mason Ecker of PBL.