Cavaliers tally 2 more wins

The Cavaliers continued their impressive roll during their spring break trip in South Carolina with a 9-4 victory against Lackawanna College from Silverton, Pa.

Dylan Dodd earned the victory on the hill in 5.2 innings of work. He gave up six hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out seven batters.

Matt Kingery led the way at the plate, batting 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Bryce Butler followed by going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, and Dylan Post was 1-for-3 with an RBI triple.

They followed that win later with another 8-2 win, this time against Mercyhurst University from Erie, Pa.

Will Wentz claimed the victory on the mound in five innings by giving up six hits and an earned run with two strikeouts.

Kingery batted a perfect 2-for-2 at the dish with two doubles and two RBIs. Butler finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Cristian Burciaga was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Jake Campbell was 1-for-3 with an RBI.