Beecher's Pevion wins RVC Player of the Year

Unlike the girl's side of the River Valley Conference, the boy's side was more of a log jam at the top of the standings.

St. Anne, Beecher and Grant Park jockeyed all season for the top spot in the RVC, and when the dust settled, all three schools took home a share of the conference title.

But it was Beecher's Jacob Pevion who separated himself as the top player in the conference and was named the RVC player of the year, earning first-team conference honors.

The 6-foot-6 forward finished the season as the Bobcats' leading scorer and rebounder with 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. His 202 total rebounds was good enough for sixth-best in the area.

Tri-Point, who came on strong late in the season, secured two spots on the first-team list in Randal Ifft and Jacob Carrera.

Ifft, who was one of four players to finish in double figures in scoring for the Chargers, ended as the third-leading scorer, averaging 12.1 points and passing out about five assists per game, a team-high. His 135 total assists were second in the area behind Trinity's Jared Oates with 159.

Carrera finished as the Chargers' leading scorer with 15.7 points and canned 55 3-pointers, which was second on the team, and shot about 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Grant Park's Austin Jacobson put together a season for the school record books, scoring his 1,000th career point and breaking the school's record for most 3-pointers made in a career.

The senior forward finished the season averaging 15.5 points and proving to be one of the best sharpshooters in the area, connecting on 79 treys.

It took a few games for Travis DeYoung to get his footing, but once he did, it was game over. DeYoung finished the season tied as the team's leading scorer at 13.4 points per night alongside a team-high 167 rebounds, or 5.7 per game.

Gardner-South Wilmington took a small step backward this season, but Nathan Wozniak maintained his level of play. The junior guard finished as the team's leading scorer with 14.5 points per night.

Rounding out the first-team list was Caleb Matthias, of Illinois Lutheran.

<strong>Second Team</strong>

St. Anne's duo of Mico Sullivan and Sion Lightfoot highlight the second-team RVC list.

The senior transfer, Lightfoot made his final go-around in high school basketball count, as he finished averaging 13.4 points per night on the Cardinals' way to a sectional final appearance.

He was also the team leader in 3-pointers made (50), assists (119) and free-throw percentage (77.5).

Sullivan was just a step below Lightfoot and DeYoung in the scoring department, finishing the season at 13.2 points for his spot on the list.

Beecher's Deshawn Doss added his name to the second-team list. Doss did a little bit of everything from his guard spot, including leading the team in scoring in some games.

Finishing the second team list was Caleb Moultrie, of Illinois Lutheran.

<strong>Special Mention</strong>

Beecher's Hunter Eastham headlines the special-mention list for the RVC. Joining him are Grant Park's Lane Thiesen, St. Anne's Connor Cotton, Tri-Point's Mark Miller, G-SW's Jaylon Sims, Donovan's Kyle Gilbert and Anthony Kernagis, of Illinois Lutheran.