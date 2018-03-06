Cavaliers pick up shutout victory

Kankakee Community College is continuing to soak up the sun and the wins in South Carolina on its spring trip.

The Cavaliers took down Lackawanna College from Silverton, Pa., in a 3-0 shutout Monday.

Ben Clevenger picked up the victory on the bump in six innings of work. He surrendered just two hits and two earned runs while walking three batters and striking out four. Josh Harris picked up his second save of the season in one inning with one strikeout.

At the dish, Anthony Cocco was 1-for-1 with an RBI double. Cristian Burciaga also was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Hayden Stoewer finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Colin BeDell was hitless (0-for-2) but added an RBI in the victory.