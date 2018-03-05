KCC notches 3 wins in Myrtle Beach

Kankakee Community College picked up a trio of wins in South Carolina during the weekend, starting with a dominant 18-2 win against PSU Hazelton on Saturday that was followed by a pair of shutouts Sunday against Montgomery CC (10-0) and CCBC Dundalk (2-0).

Hayden Stoewer led the Cavaliers with three hits and four RBIs in Saturday's win against Hazelton. Cristian Burciaga added a pair of hits and three RBIs, Jett McGowan and Matt Kingery drove in two runs each, and Anthony Cocco, Alex Hoss and Jake Campbell knocked in one apiece.

Tyler Guertin picked up the win for the Cavs in five innings of work. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits while striking out six batters and walking one.

In Sunday's first contest, Brennan Kelly pitched a two-hit shutout with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Burciaga singled, doubled and knocked in three more runs. Cocco knocked in three of his own, and Campbell and Bryce Butler plated two apiece.

In the weekend's finale, KCC broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh with a pair of runs to notch another win.

A Burciaga double drove home Butler to break the stalemate. Jake Everaert earned the win in relief of starter Nick Crowe. Everaert struck out the lone batter he faced in the bottom of the sixth, then Josh Harris pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to earn his first save.

Crowe allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings of work.