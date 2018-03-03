Kays secure first regional title in 10 years

MORRIS — No matter the sport, the old saying that defense wins ballgames almost always rings true. And for Kankakee, that old saying took a new meaning Friday night: Defense wins regional championships.

The Kays held Plano to less than 10 points in every quarter and forced about twice as many Reapers turnovers (21) as they surrendered baskets (11) en route to a 54-33 throttling in the Class 3A Morris Regional Championship game to give the school its first regional title since 2008.

"We have athletes and guys who can stay in front of the ball, and we hang our hats on that," head coach Chris Pickett said. "That's our strength because if (the opponent) can't score, they can't win."

Pickett and point guard Jacquan Binion both said the defensive tone is set in practice. According to Pickett, at least an hour of the team's 90-minute practices revolves around defensive drills.

"Coach stresses defense every day," Binion said. "Bringing it to the game is easier because of how we establish it in practice."

The 33 points the Kays surrendered was just one less than the 34 they allowed in their regional semifinal game against Sandwich.

And giving up less than 35 points wasn't the only similarity between that game against Sandwich and Friday night's contest, as Corey Tharpe once again led the Kays in scoring.

The senior guard finished with 17 points and looks to have ended a shooting slump that plagued the end of his regular season after finishing regionals with a 15-points-per-game average.

"I was struggling for a couple of games, but my coaches just told me to keep shooting and kept confidence in me with keeping me in the lineup," Tharpe said. "I changed up my pregame routine to try to get back to how I was early in the season, and it helped out the team."

Tharpe's backcourt mate, Binion, finished with an all-around solid night, with seven points, five assists and five rebounds while also playing lockdown defense on Reapers point guard Demond Williams.

"My teammates make it easy -- however the game's going, I just flow with it," Binion said. "Tonight, I dished it out more, and when the opportunities came, I took advantage."

According to Pickett, Binion and his teammates' collective ability to hold on to the ball was a key to Friday night's win. The Kays had just three turnovers in the first three quarters and finished the game with nine overall.

"When you have strong guards in high school, you're always going to compete," Pickett said. "The first thing I put on the board is to value the ball because the more possessions and field goal attempts you get, the more chances you get to score, obviously."

The Kays' title continued what has been a resurgent season for the school's basketball programs just weeks after the girls team made its first Elite Eight in school history. Both teams did so with first-year coaches.

For Pickett, the ability to show the hardware to the people of Kankakee only will help create a winning culture he hopes to cultivate.

"It's going to continue to raise our profile and make us a more desirable place to be, but most of all, it's about pride," Pickett said. "We just want to make people proud."

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Kays aim to reach the Sweet 16 when they meet Rich East in the Pontiac sectional at 7p.m. Wednesday. The Southland Conference foes split a pair of games this season, with the Kays winning the most recent contest 65-48 on Feb. 21.