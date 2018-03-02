St. Anne falls just short of Sectional Title

DANVILLE — After an up-and-down season in which St. Anne chained together multiple streaks of both wins and losses, the Cardinals put together their strongest run of the season exactly when they needed to.

They ended their regular season by dropping five of their final six games but came out for the postseason looking like a brand-new squad and plowed their way to Friday's Class 1A Schlarman Sectional championship with a trio of wins against Dwight, Tri-Point and Judah Christian.

The first quarter of their championship showdown with Ridgeview made it look as though St. Anne would continue that streak, but the Mustangs regrouped to put an end to the Cards' season with a 57-52 win.

St. Anne led the favored Mustangs 17-11 heading into the second quarter but was unable to contain the two-headed monster that has led the team to a 28-4 record this season.

Seniors Jacob Donaldson and Justin Myers combined for a whopping 50 of Ridgeview's 57 points by putting up 25 apiece to avoid the upset.

The Cardinals entered the game fully aware stopping the Mustangs' dynamic duo would be the top priority, and head coach Rick Schoon was a little frustrated after the game with his squad's inability to do so.

"We knew (Donaldson and Myers) were their two best players. The goal was to force somebody else to hurt us, but we didn't reach that goal. Those two kids were the kids that beat us," he said. "It's frustrating because the game plan was to take care of those two players, and we just didn't execute it."

Despite that strategic breakdown, however, Schoon was quick to assert that their failings had nothing to do with a lack of effort from the never-say-die Cardinals.

"When you don't execute the game plan, it's always frustrating, but it wasn't from a lack of effort," he said. "(Ridgeview) just ran some sets that they were able to exploit. They were sets that they run quite often, and so they were good at knowing where each other was going to be and did a good job of getting one another open."

St. Anne clearly demonstrated its unwillingness to surrender just as things started to look grim. With three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals trimmed a 10-point deficit down to just two points and trailed 51-49 with just more than a minute to go.

Things never looked more shaky for the Mustangs, but they were able to refocus, force some key turnovers and execute at the free-throw line to secure their sectional plaque.

Junior Mico Sullivan led St. Anne with 19 points in the season finale, and seniors Sion Lightfoot and Travis DeYoung finished their high school careers with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

After heading into the postseason with a pedestrian 12-14 record, it is no small accomplishment the Cardinals were able to take the four-loss Mustangs to the limit and boost their final standing to an even 15-14.

For Schoon, the change from underwhelming to almost-champion came as a result of his team's work ethic once it reached the win-or-go-home postseason.

"We played harder," he said simply. "We executed better. The things we've been preaching all season came together, plus the ball started going through the basket. Any time the ball goes through the basket, it makes the offense start to look pretty darn good."