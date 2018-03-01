Winter twig ID, Part II

After a winter warmup diversion here, we are back looking at twig ID. You can identify trees in the winter without leaves.

Two weeks ago, we looked up close at a leaf scar and bundle scar. Today, we investigate many other key parts to a twig. If you remember to look and take note of these features, I believe there won't be a tree you can't identify.

The pictured twig is a silver maple from my backyard.

Let's run through each feature:

1) Terminal bud — A growth at the end of the twig that becomes new shoots or leaves for the next year. These are generally much larger than the lateral buds but not always. They can be absent in some cases (which is something to take note of). Sometimes, they are single buds, but other times, they can come in clusters (oak trees are clustered).

2) Bud scales — A protective armor for the new tissue developing underneath. Bud scales can vary in number, color and arrangement. Sometimes, you find scales that are hairy or have no hair at all, and some even can be sticky. All of these can by key characters of certain species.

3) Lateral bud — Similar to terminal buds except they are generally smaller and singular (but not always). Lateral buds align the twig in different patterns you must notice. This silver maple has opposite buds. Some trees have alternating buds (staggered) or whorled. A slow-growing tree can be confusing at times when buds are piled on top of each other tightly. It is best to check multiple twigs to confirm your findings.

4) Leaf scar — Where the leaf attaches to the twig. Pay attention to the shape of the leaf scar and how many bundle scars it has inside it.

5) Lenticels — Specialized pores in the twig that allow for gas and water exchange. Sometimes the color or shape of these can be distinct.

Now that you know what to look for, it should be easy to start narrowing down that mystery tree species in your neck of the woods. A little practice and taking good notes and photos will go a long way in learning the tree species of Illinois year-round.