St. Anne holds off Judah Christian behind Lightfoot's 24

DANVILLE — A team with 13 regular season losses often isn't considered to be much of a postseason threat.

But the St. Anne boys basketball team fought that notion Tuesday night. After its 84-80 victory against Judah Christian, it easily would make one wonder how a team capable of that sort of effort lost 13 games in the first place.

St. Anne (15-13) looked right at home in an up-tempo battle with the Tribe, quickly racing out to a 23-7 lead behind some sharpshooting from Sion Lightfoot, who canned four 3-pointers in the first half on his way to a team-high 24 points. Relentless work on the glass from Connor Cotton and Travis DeYoung also did a lot to keep the Cardinals running smoothly.

But Judah (25-6) wouldn't go quietly. The Tribe slowly inched its way back into the game and trimmed St. Anne's first-quarter lead to 27-18, and then climbing even closer by outscoring St. Anne 25-17 in the second quarter to trail the Cardinals by just two in the second half.

Judah Christian knocked down eight 3-pointers in the first half and seemed poised to take control of the game in the third quarter. St. Anne surrendered its lead midway through the third quarter, but as it had been all night, the Cardinals seemed to have an answer for every Judah Christian parry.

St. Anne bounced right back after losing its finely crafted lead, and the two teams entered the fourth quarter knotted at 65. But St. Anne had one more surge in it, and this time, Judah couldn't answer the bell as the Cardinals rattled off nine straight points.

The Tribe cooled from long range in the second half (finishing with just four second half 3-pointers), and St. Anne did an excellent job limiting second chance scoring opportunities to hold on for the win.

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

In the end St. Anne's balanced offensive attack that got points both inside and out provided to be too much. Aside from Lightfoot's 24-point showing, St. Anne got 20 points from Cotton, 18 from Mico Sullivan and 12 from DeYoung.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The win lifts St. Anne into the championship game of a Class 1A Danville Schlarman Sectional on Friday night, where it faces the winner of today's semifinal between Ridgeview and Decatur Lutheran.