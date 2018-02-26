Momence knocks off Watseka for regional crown

ONARGA — Lamar Lillard and his Momence teammates still remember the sting of last year's season-ending 73-72 loss to Watseka in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals.

And while the stakes were increased on Saturday night, the regional championship game played out similarly to last year's semifinal — a game of runs that finished tight.

But this year, Lamar and Momence were able to come out victorious as he dropped a team-high 27 points and led Momence to a 65-61 come-from-behind win to give the school its first regional crown since 2005.

"It feels good to finally win (a regional) in my fourth year," Lamar said. "Especially after (Watseka) beat us last year, we had to come back and get it."

Watseka was the first team to get on a run when it opened the contest up on an 11-2 run. But Momence was able to answer with an 11-2 run of its own to tie things up at 16 just moments into the second quarter.

That run came after the Warriors lost senior forward Brendan Fletcher to injury, which kept him out for the rest of the game. Coach Chad Cluver credited Anthony Quinn and Sahib Singh for stepping up off the bench and providing starter-quality minutes, but in the end, it just wasn't in the cards.

"They played as hard as they could even after Brendan went down," Cluver said. "They did a great job of giving us a chance to win, and I can't ask for any more out of my kids."

After falling behind 30-24 at the half, Momence was able to jet out to an 8-2 start to open the third, and it was a seesaw affair from there on out.

The teams either tied or exchanged the lead on 14 occasions in the second half, with the last time coming when Xavier Harris grabbed an offensive rebound and found Kobey Mazur for a 3-pointer that put his team up 62-59 with just more than a minute left.

Momence relied heavily on senior guard Woodrow Hubbard in the fourth. He had two big steals in the final quarter and a couple of big buckets as well.

"(Hubbard) doesn't get the publicity that Lamar and Lamarius do, but he's definitely a huge part of our success," Momence coach Kevin Ecker said. "Defensively, he always guards one of the other team's best players, and when that big moment comes, he takes advantage of it, and I couldn't be more proud of him."

Lamar was able to seal it late for Momence by making his free-throws and made 8-of-10 from the stripe in the second half, which to Ecker is indicative of Lamar's leadership and desire similar to Hubbard's to embrace the big moment.

"Lamar always goes out and looks for that opportunity," Ecker said. "Other people shy away from those big moments, but he goes out, and he gets it done."

He was able to get to the line so much by using his ability to get to the basket by driving the baseline against the Warriors' 2-3 zone and shot 9-of-12 from the field. Lamar also led Momence with 15 rebounds and helped his team double up Watseka in the rebounding department 36-18.

"(Watseka) was playing a small (lineup) that gave us a height advantage, and you could see that on the boards," Lamar said. "I just kept attacking and finding open spots."

Blake Castonguay scored a game-high 29 points for Watseka and made 15-of-16 free throws on his way to scoring his 1000th career point. Justin McTaggart had 14 points, and Drew Hagen finished with 10 points.

The Warriors finished their season with a 20-11 record, their third straight 20-win season, which is the first such stretch in program history.

<strong>Up next</strong>

Momence improved to 23-4 and travel to Clifton for the Class 2A Central Sectional, where it will take on Seneca at 7 p.m. Tuesday.