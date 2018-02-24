St. Anne outlasts Tri-Point for regional championship

ST. ANNE — St. Anne coach Rick Schoon knows how to build a postseason threat.

Countless regional titles and a state championship in 2005 easily attest to that fact, but on Friday night, the Cardinals' roost as a postseason dynamo was threatened by a familiar upstart in the Tri-Point Chargers.

In the end, St. Anne's defensive tenacity provided a second-half lift and pushed the Cardinals to a 71-60 victory in the Class 1A St. Anne Regional title game.

The win lifts St. Anne into next week's Class 1A Danville Schlarman Sectional. St. Anne will play a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Cissna Park and Judah Christian will play for the right to play St. Anne in the Class 1A Milford Regional final on Saturday night.

But for St. Anne (14-13) to get there, they had to withstand a Tri-Point (14-15) team that had some serious punching power.

"When people asked me who we were playing tonight, and I'd tell them Tri-Point, they reacted like we had the regional in the bag," Schoon said. "I told them they obviously hadn't seen Tri-Point play recently. They were playing as good of basketball as anyone over the last couple of weeks."

Tri-Point came out early like a house of fire, canning four 3-pointers to establish an early 12-3 lead. But ever so slowly, St. Anne started to adjust and made it much more difficult for the Chargers to find the openings in the Cardinal defense.

Even so, St. Anne was only able to inch away to a 22-20 halftime lead in a game that slowed to an offensive crawl.

Neither team seemed all that content with the game at that pace, and after the break, things opened up considerably on both ends. St. Anne was sparked by the play of sophomore Connor Cotton.

After St. Anne's defensive pressure began to net some turnovers, Cotton released quickly and got out in front of Tri-Point's back line of defense. Cotton threw down a monster dunk, and moments later got loose again after a Charger turnover and threw down another slam.

"I think it was a really big momentum change," Cotton said. "Once we get stops on defense, it leads to points on offense."

That scoring flurry helped St. Anne push its lead into double digits, but Tri-Point wouldn't be put away that easily.

A relentless second-half scoring effort from Jacob Carrera, who scored all of his 16 points after the break, and the sharpshooting of Mark Miller (18 points on six 3-pointers) kept Tri-Point within striking distance, closing to within six points midway through the fourth quarter. The Chargers hit 15 3-pointers in the contest.

But each Tri-Point attempt to get any closer was nicely parried by St. Anne's multifaceted offensive attack. St. Anne's Sion Lightfoot led all scorers with 23 points and repeatedly had Tri-Point's defense on the chase. Mico Sullivan and Travis DeYoung also played substantial parts in the the St. Anne second half outburst that saw them post 49 points after the break.

St. Anne, who had been a regular sectional qualifier for most of the last decade, snapped a three-year drought without some regional hardware. The relief was evident on the face of Schoon.

"I told them to aprreciate it, because you never know when you are going to get back," Schoon said. "(Tri-Point) made us work for it."