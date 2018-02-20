Trio of newcomers makes noise at sectional swim meet

Bradley-Bourbonnais ended its swimming season at the Lincoln-Way East sectional on Saturday but not before earning some recognition.

A pair of freshmen divers made noise for the Boilers, most notably Isaiah Swilley, who set a new freshman record and finished second overall with a score of 361.50. Kyle Lovell finished in third with a score of 331.50.

First-year diving coach Meghan Carroll was voted as sectional newcomer of the year.

The medley relay team of Ben McDorman, Garrett Metzger, Nicholas Nemeth and Alex Put also earned a medal with a sixth-place finish.

McDorman went on to finish seventh and set freshman records in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.