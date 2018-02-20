Kays advance to 1st Sweet 16 in school history; will meet Irish for all-city sectional

For Kankakee coach John Maniatis, this has been the season of crowning achievements. He won his 500th career game in January and led the Kays to their first regional championship in 20 years last week.

Now, Maniatis can add bringing Kankakee to its first-ever Sweet 16 to his list of accomplishments.

The Kays got off to a scorching start when they took a 16-2 first-quarter lead against Chicago Brooks on Monday night and never looked back, handling the Eagles 50-38 at the IHSA Class 3A Rich East Sectional semifinal.

"The girls have earned and deserved this," Maniatis said. "They've accepted the challenge and the opportunities, and now they've earned that opportunity to compete for the school's first sectional championship."

Maniatis said the Kays earned their Sweet 16 appearance via their ferocious defense. They forced 26 Eagles turnovers and held them to just 21 percent shooting from the field (15-of-73).

"In my 21 years of coaching basketball, this team ranks in the Top 5 of teams I've coached from a defensive statistical standpoint," Maniatis said. "We may not be big, and we may not be lanky, but we play hard on the defensive end, and that gives us a chance every single game."

The Kays got another standout performance from forward Tabetha Jones, who scored a game-high 15 points and added nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

"That game tonight epitomizes Tabetha Jones as a player," Maniatis said. "She's just one of those grinders and does whatever it takes to be successful."

Jones was joined in the scoring column by Kae'La Jackson's 10 points and nine points from Keshauna Pitts.

On the defensive end, a pair of seniors came off the bench to spark the Kays. Laci Walker converted a pair of steals into fast-break layups, and Brea Barry-White seemed to find her way around every loose ball and hauled in eight rebounds, four offensive.

"That goes along with being a senior and having that sense of urgency," Maniatis said. "When you're a senior and accomplishing things for the first time, it's a golden opportunity, and we were able to corral it tonight."

Jones, similar to many of her teammates, was a part of last year's 7-18 Kays team. She said the program's turnaround even has caught her off guard as the team now looks ahead to its first sectional championship game.

"We knew we had it in us, but we never expected this," Jones said. "To get this far, we're really proud of ourselves, and we're going to keep working hard."

The Kays will look to win that elusive sectional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rich East High School.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 49, Morgan Park 46</strong>

Thursday's sectional championship game will be an all-city affair after the Irish knocked off a Chicago Public School in a nail-biter in Monday's nightcap.

The Mustangs had a chance to send it to overtime when they inbounded the ball from half-court with seven seconds left. But when they looked to clear a shot for 3-point marksman Jordan Aikens, Precious Browning got to the pass first.

She was able to secure the steal and dribble out the final two seconds to put the Irish into the Sweet 16.

"I'm glad that even though we made some mistakes, we slowed the game down at the end and held on," Browning said. "We worked together and know each other well and were able to feed off each other."

According to both Browning and Irish coach John Rutter, it only made sense for Browning's aggressive instincts to seal the deal.

"It was very fitting," Rutter said. "We knew (Morgan Park) was going to go to (Aikens), and (Browning) just anticipated the pass and did what Precious does."

Early on, it looked as if McNamara would cruise to victory. The Irish built a lead as large as 25-10 in the second quarter and allowed just one of the Mustangs' first 11 3-point attempts to fall.

"We played with a lot of energy throughout the game, and fortunately for us, their shots weren't falling early," Irish coach John Rutter said. "The ball just kind of bounced our way."

The Mustangs finally caught fire just before the half and drilled four triples in their final four possessions of the half to make it a 27-22 game.

The Irish were able to extend their lead to as large as eight points, but every time they built a comfortable lead, the Mustangs stormed back.

They cut the Irish lead to as close as two points at 43-41 and then again at 48-46. But as close as the Mustangs got, the Irish never relinquished their lead.

"We made some mistakes, but we made up for it with a lot of effort," Irish forward Kiaria Brown said. "We didn't let them get in our heads and just kept pushing and never gave up."

Brown led the Irish in scoring for the second straight game and finished with 14 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Browning was right behind her in the scoring column with 12 points of her own and had five boards, four assists and two steals, both of which came in the fourth quarter.

The Irish will look to upend the Kays for the second time this season when the two schools meet Thursday for the sectional crown. McNamara cruised to a 65-36 win when the two met last month, but Rutter knows it won't be so easy this time around.

"It's going to be fun for the community," Rutter said. "We're anticipating their best shot, and they're going to get our best shot, and we'll see what happens."