Igartua wins again

WOODSTOCK -- Jacob Igartua remains flawless in his amateur mixed martial arts career after defeating Jordan Adams on Saturday night with a first-round submission at XFO 62.

The 22-year-old Bradley native delivered a pair of high-amplitude takedowns before sinking Adams with a rear naked choke in 2:07, improving his record to 3-0.

Igartua, who fights for Genesis Martial Arts and Fitness in Bradley, took the fight on short notice after defeating Ricky Bravo on Jan. 23 by submission at the MoreMMA Classic XIV in Romeoville.

"I am very hungry and determined to dominate," Igartua said. "I just want to get in there and beat the guy as badly as possible. I want to make it look really good. One day, I want to go pro and make it to the UFC."

Meanwhile, Genesis coach Doug Keast is seeking title fights for Igartua. Amateur fighters need at least five fights before they can turn pro.

"We are going to see what comes up," Keast said. "I would love to get him a title shot. He is a quality fighter. He has caught the eye of some people in the sport. Hopefully, that propels him to some greatness. He told me when he started fighting that he is going to be great. I am going to hold him to that."