Dwight and Tri-Point victorious in St. Anne regional

Dwight kicked off Class 1A St. Anne regional action with a narrow come-from-behind victory against Illinois Lutheran on Monday night.

The Trojans trailed 23-17 at the half but exploded for 38 points in the second half to knock off the Chargers by a 55-49 score.

Cal Schultz knocked down three of the Trojans' seven second-half 3-pointers and led the team with nine points.

Dwight will be back in action in St. Anne on Tuesday night when it takes on the host Cardinals at 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Tri-Point 81, Donovan 29</strong>

Tri-Point earned a spot in the other regional semifinal with a lopsided victory in Monday's nightcap.

The Chargers had three double-figure scorers, led by 15 points from Nick Mahoney.

Donovan was led in scoring by Kohlton Lanue's 11 points.

Tri-Point will return to St. Anne on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest with Flanagan-Cornell.

<strong>Peotone 67, Iroquois West 42</strong>

The Blue Devils scored early and often in their first-round game in the Class 2A Watseka regional and cruised away in a one-sided affair.

Forward Caleb Hunter led the way for Peotone with 16 points.

The Raiders were led by Ryan Saathoff's 11 points.

Peotone will be back in Watseka on Monday to take on Momence at 7 p.m.

<strong>Beecher 46, Central 36</strong>

The Bobcats won the second half of the doubleheader from Watseka on Monday, thanks to 17 points from Deshaun Doss and an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double from Jacob Pevion.

Darryl Harris led the Comets with 14 points.

Beecher will return to Watseka on Wednesday night to take on the Warriors at 7 p.m.

<strong>Grant Park 66, Donovan 22</strong>

Grant Park earned a share of its first River Valley Conference championship since 1999 in dominating fashion Saturday night.

Austin Jacobson led the Dragons with 13 points.

The Dragons will begin regional competition on Tuesday, when they take on Calvary Christian Academy at 6 p.m. in Woodland.

<strong>Mt. Top (Wisc.) 71, Kankakee Trinity Academy 56</strong>

The Eagles completed their season Saturday with a fourth place finish in the Association of Christian Schools International tournament and a 22-9 season record.

Dylan Hassett led the Eagles with 23 in the points.

Earlier in the day, the Eagles fell to Sycamore Cornerstone in overtime by a 47-40 score.

Trevor Winsler was the Eagles' leading scorer with 14 points.