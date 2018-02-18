Peotone’s Keene a state wrestling champ

For the second consecutive year, Peotone's Paul Keane left the IHSA State Finals Champaign as the highest placing area wrestler Saturday night. But this year, he left as a champion.

Keane handled Heyworth's Levi Neuleib with ease for an 8-2 win in the Class 1A 113-pound title match. While he was the area's lone champion, three other wrestlers competed in championship matches, all at the 1A level.

Coal City's Alex Friddle suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Aurora Christian's Cameron Johnson at 120 pounds. The two grapplers were tied at 2 until the closing seconds, when Johnson scored a pair of points to capture the crown in dramatic fashion.

The Coalers were again represented at 160 pounds, where Daniel Jezik attempted to become the first wrestler to defeat Althoff Catholic's Danny Braunagel this season. But Braunagel was too much to handle and knocked off Jezik via tech fall.

At 195 pounds, Central senior Justin Coggins was defeated via pinfall by Prairie Central's Brandon Hoselton.

In addition, six other local wrestlers placed in their weight class:

Jack Narine, Wilmington, 1A 106 pounds, fifth place

Connor Huston, Coal City, 1A 113 pounds, sixth place

Caleb Magruder, Bishop McNamara, 1A 120 pounds, sixth place

Mason Sauseda, Bishop McNamara, 1A 152 pounds, third place

Jacob Smith, Central, 1A 170 pounds, third place

Stevie Silva, Manteno, 2A 170 pounds, third place

A full story and photos will be available in Tuesday's print and online edition of The Daily Journal.