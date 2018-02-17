Manteno hands Herscher its first conference loss

HERSCHER — There are few things more dangerous than a team with something to prove and nothing to lose.

Heading into Friday's matchup on the road in Herscher, Manteno knew the Tigers were a perfect 11-0 in Interstate Eight Conference play. The Panthers also had just learned earlier in the day they had been given a No. 9 seed in their playoff bracket, and Herscher was given No. 2.

When you tie that in with the longstanding rivalry between the two schools across all sports, it makes Manteno's 60-55 upset in enemy territory all the more satisfying.

The win is the Panthers' third in a row after a five-game skid that spanned the last two weeks of January and through the first week of February. Now, they're back on track, and head coach Doug Wenzel credits the turnaround to a shift in demeanor both on the floor and in practice.

"We had a stretch right at the end of the conference tournament and for a few games after that where we were not playing very inspired basketball," Wenzel said. "The last couple of games, we've had some talks, and we've righted the ship a little bit.

"The kids have made adjustments and, I'll tell you what, the kids are playing loose and having fun. We got contributions from a lot of guys tonight who stepped up and made shots for us."

Manteno finished strong in both halves of its upset victory, and it proved to be the difference in the end. Harry Crawford led the way with three 3-pointers in the Panthers' pivotal second quarter that gave them a 29-26 lead; then, after maintaining a narrow lead of no more than three points through the third, excellent execution at the free-throw line allowed them to pull away in the fourth.

They shot 17-for-22 from the line, and no player missed more than one free throw. Crawford finished with a team-high 15 points, Keegan Mraz scored 13, and Darien Bachard and Tyler Irvin added 11 each in a complete team effort.

Crawford knocked down four shots in total from beyond the arc and broke the school record for 3-pointers in a single season. With one game left in the regular season, the senior has 78 on the year to eclipse the previous record of 75 set by Jayme Absher in 2006.

Irvin's 11 points combined with a pair from Vinny Mazeika gave the Panthers 13 off the bench, and all of Herscher's scoring came from four of its starters — Tyler Stuart (16), JT Krismantis (16), Tyler Jarnagin (13) and Luke Cross (10).

The team's depth and precision from the stripe went a long way for Manteno.

"We went into the game knowing it was a game we wanted. They came in undefeated, and we really wanted to knock them off," Crawford said. "We knew they don't really run man much, so we wanted to attack the gaps in the zone and spread it around, and we were able to do that."

<strong>Up next</strong>

The Panthers improved to 13-13 and have a shot at a winning season in their season finale against Shepard in Palos Heights on Tuesday. The Tigers fell to 16-8 with one game left on the schedule. They will host Pontiac to close the regular season on Feb. 23.