Manteno picks up conference victory

The Panthers picked up a much-needed 61-51 victory against Westmont on Wednesday.

Harry Crawford led the way with 16 points. Keegan Mraz followed with 15 points, and Darien Bechard added 14 points.

<strong>Plano 63, Wilmington 62 (OT)</strong>

Matteo Lombardi scored 27 points for the Wildcats, and Joey Flannery added 19 points.

<strong>College</strong>

<strong>Mens</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene 81, St. Francis 68</strong>

Nic Reed finished with a game-high 25 points alongside 10 rebounds. Chris Green followed with 18 points and five rebounds.

Dominiguez Becerra chipped in 17 points, and Josiah Blan had 14 points and seven rebounds.

<strong>Womens</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene 77, St. Francis 75 (OT)</strong>

Jess Learned canned five 3-pointers to a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.

Kayla Ross was next with 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Olivia Schmidt had 13 points.