Instant Replay: Snowmageddon

I've learned an important lesson this week: Illinois snow is a lot different than Ohio snow.

Let me quickly explain.

When snow falls in Ohio, sometimes it just falls and doesn't stick at all. It teases.

There's no tease with Illinois snow. When it falls, it sticks, and wherever you are, you're just stuck there.

Worst of all, it cancels sporting events.

But even with Snowmageddon raining down this weekend, there's still plenty of action to decipher, so here's this week's "Instant Replay":

<strong>All-Stars of the Week</strong>

I gave the boys' nod to Momence's Lamar Lillard last week. Well, he gets it again this week. After sitting 36 points away from setting a new Momence record for career points, he promptly dropped 36 points in Tuesday's win against Manteno. Momence has been setting record after record, including best start in school history, with Lillard at the forefront. He now will add on to his record with four games left, including a huge game Saturday against Cissna Park. Congrats on your accomplishments, Lamar.

On the girls' side, Watseka's Summer Cramer was the all-star last week. I'll give you one guess who gets it this week. Two weeks ago, Cramer matched a team's total output with 44 points. Last week, she decided to simply outscore a team. In the team's regional title win, Cramer netted 29 points to GC-M-S's 28 points. You can't stop her; you only can hope to contain her.

<strong>Shoutout of the Week</strong>

This week's shoutouts go to the Watseka, Peotone and Cissna Park girls basketball programs. Each of them has won more than 20 games this season. They also can say they brought back regional titles to their respective schools and advanced to sectional play. Keep it going!

<strong>Standout Stat Line</strong>

The only team to have a season just as good as Watseka girls is Trinity Academy girls. The Eagles are 30-2, and leading the charge is star forward Jasmyne Stewart. This weekend in the ASCI tournament, the Cumberlands' commit scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the semifinal win against Grace Christian. She added 11 points and 12 rebounds in the team's title win against Faith Christian. She's the real deal.

<strong>Can't Miss Games of the Week</strong>

<strong>Boys:</strong> St. Anne at Kankakee (Tuesday), Manteno at Herscher (Friday), Cissna Park at Momence (Saturday).

<strong>Girls:</strong> Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, Class 3A Bishop McNamara and Herscher Regionals (Monday and Tuesday) Class 2A Iroquois West Sectional Final (Thursday).

<strong>On the Rise</strong>

Although Watseka boys are trending in the wrong direction on a three-game slide, junior Justin McTaggart has stepped up his game. With much of the focus centered around Blake Castonguay and Brendan Fletcher, McTaggart has posted double figures in scoring in two of the past three games. With playoffs looming, hopefully the Warriors can figure it out again.

<strong>Power Rankings: Top 10</strong>

*Bold print indicates the team's season is over.

<strong>Boys:</strong> 1. Momence (19-3), 2. Cissna Park (18-6), 3. Kankakee (15-5), 4. Herscher (15-7), 5. Milford (17-7), 6. Watseka (17-10), 7. Coal City (12-11), 8. Trinity (17-6), 9. St. Anne (11-11), 10. Manteno (10-13).

<strong>Girls:</strong> 1. Watseka (30-1), 2. Bradley-Bourbonnais (20-7), 3. Peotone (23-7), 4. Bishop McNamara (18-11), 5. Herscher (20-6), 6. Kankakee (18-7), 7. Trinity (30-2), 8. Cissna Park (21-8), <strong>9. Gardner-South Wilmington (19-10), 10. Milford (14-13).</strong>