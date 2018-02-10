Dwight picks up second win of its season

The Trojans' 3-point shots were falling similar to the snow as they canned 10 of them in the team's 52-35 victory against Iroquois West Friday.

Cal Schultz led the Trojans with 12 points, and Morgan fritz added nine points.

Zach Gerling had 11 points for the Raiders, and Max Grant followed with nine points.

<strong>PBL 53, Watseka 51</strong>

For the second straight game, the Warriors lost a one-possession contest.

Brendan Fletcher led the charge with 18 points. Blake Castonguay followed with 11 points, and Justin McTaggart added 10 points.

<strong>Bismarck-Henning 65, Milford 59</strong>

The Bearcats dropped just their second Vermilion conference game of the season.

Jake Thompson finished with a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds. Kennedy Kunsch followed with 13 points in the loss.

<strong>South Newton 50, Central 33</strong>

Darryl Harris finished with 10 points, and Andrew Boudreau added six points.