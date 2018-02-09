Coal City doubles up Streator

The Coalers picked up some much needed momentum before their tournament game coming up Monday with a 47-23 victory against Streator on Thursday.

Makenna Crater and Bridget Kauzlaric each scored 14 points in victory.

<strong>Trinity 53, Families of Faith 28</strong>

Taking part in the ACSI tournament, the top-seeded Eagles had no problems getting the win.

Jasmyne Stewart posted a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Erynn Holden followed with 10 points, and Ashley Harwood was a complete kleptomaniac, registering 12 steals.

<strong>Herscher 48, Manteno 32</strong>

Madison Orr led all scorers with 13 points for the Tigers. Mattie Brown and Mya Johanson each finished with 10 points.

Mckenna Skyberg and Maddie Lacer had eight points a piece for Manteno.

<strong>Danville 57, Milford 19</strong>

The Bearcats saw their season coming to an end against No. 2 state ranked Hilltoppers.

Emily Duis had six points and eight rebounds.