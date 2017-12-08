G-SW ends Beecher's 53-game conference winning streak

GARDNER — All streaks, winning and losing ones, must come to an end at some point.

Beecher (5-5) put together its grittiest performance of the year, but it wasn't enough as Gardner-South Wilmington (6-2) grinded out a 49-42 victory in double overtime fashion Thursday night.

The victory for the Panthers ends Beecher's 53-game River Valley conference winning streak and marked the first time since 2010 the Panthers have knocked off the Bobcats.

"I can't remember the last time we beat Beecher," Gardner-South Wilmington coach Adam Leigh said. "I'm not sure but I don't even think I was coaching when the last win against them happened. I'm incredibly proud of these girls and the effort they showed in this huge game."

<strong>See-Saw Action</strong>

Beecher controlled the lead for the entire first half, going into the half with an 18-15 lead. However, its offensive sustainability was plagued by 10 first half turnovers.

"It's basketball, you have to put the ball in the hoop and we didn't do that enough," Beecher coach Adam Keen said. "Our defense was solid, we did a nice job guarding (G-SW's Kaitlyn Kavanaugh). She's a fantastic player. It's a tough loss to a good G-SW team. We had a couple turnovers that I wish we had back but that's part of the game. It was frustrating with fouls being called so much but we showed solid mental toughness."

Never truly out of the game, G-SW took its first lead 23-22 in the third quarter after Mady Asbridge sank a jumper. Kaylee Steichen scored back-to-back buckets to give the Panthers a 29-27 lead into the fourth.

Both teams brought it in the fourth, although the amount of whistles blown slowed the offensive flows. In the end, G-SW had two chances with nine seconds left to end the game in regulation, but the Basketball Gods wanted to see more action.

"We took the chance of getting the ball inside on the final possession since calls were really spotty," Leigh said. "But the girls stuck with it. I think early on that nerves set in and that got us off to a slow start. We switched to a 2-3 zone which slowed (Beecher's) offensive and allowed us to catch up. The girls didn't quit, endured through calls that didn't go our way and earned it."

<strong>Calm, Cool and Clutch</strong>

Earlier in the second quarter, Carson Haplin stepped to the line and made two technical free throws. Little did she know her night as the charity stripe was just beginning.

She was also responsible for sending the game into double overtime as her free throw and Margaret Landis's free throw were the only points scored in the first overtime.

In double overtime, Haplin drilled three of her four attempts to help put the game our of reach for Beecher.

G-SW as a team shot 23 free throws and made 13 of them. Haplin had eight of those 13 made free throws on 10 attempts, including the final six made free throws of the night for the Panthers.

"We have stressed free throws so much this week because we're only shooting about 45 percent," Leigh said. "So we've put in an extra 30 minutes after practice shooting free throws. I don't think she was expecting me to call on her to shoot the technical shots, and she did a nice job. She stepped up in that role and came through when we needed her."

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

After Haplin's 12 points, Kaylee Steichen came up big, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Madelyn Storm had nine points with a game-high 11 rebounds and Kaitlyn Kavanaugh added eight points and eight rebounds.

Margaret Landis led all scorers with 15 points and five rebounds. Kaylie Sippel was next with 12 points and six rebounds while Kate Landis had nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Both teams take part in the Iroquois West Holiday Hoopla tournament on Saturday. Gardner-South Wilmington plays Manteno in Gilman while Beecher takes on Hoopeston in Onarga.