BBCHS laps Kankakee

The Boilers seized the moment and claimed victory 97-70 in the pool against Kankakee.

BBCHS took first place in seven events.

The 200 medley team of Ben McDorman, Nick Nemeth, Ethan Moore, Alex Put finished with a time of 1:56 .70.

Nemeth took the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:11.86, and Put handled the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:12.32. Nemeth also took the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.24.

McDorman took the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:50.87, more than 50 seconds ahead of second place. He later owned the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.36.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Moore, McDorman, Garrett Metzger, Carsten Slaby finished ahead of the pack with a time of 4:17.04.

Kankakee took first place in four events.

Quinten Gentry won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:31.44. He later took the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.49.

Curtis Smith took the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.40.

The Kays' 200 freestyle relay team of Gentry, Smith, Kamden Lockwood and Chase LaRoche finished with a time of 1:48.40.