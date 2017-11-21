Manteno pulls out close one to open Thanksgiving tournament

MANTENO — The Panthers started things off on the right foot with a 51-47 win against Beecher at the Manteno-hosted half of the Coal City Thanksgiving Tournament on the opening night of the 2017-18 boys hoops season Monday.

They set the tone for their season fittingly. Manteno will rely on its shooting ability and its impressive depth to win games this year, so opening its first game with four-straight 3-pointers from four separate players was a good omen. Jack Trepanier, Jordan Campbell, Ryan Cooper and Harry Crawford each drained one from beyond the arc within the first 4 minutes of the season.

When it was all said and done, the Panthers knocked down nine 3-pointers and received scoring contributions from nine different players. Manteno made its shots count, and no one did so more than Cooper, who tallied a team-high 13 points and put the game on ice by going a steely 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

"I anticipate all year long that we'll come out and shoot a lot of threes," said Manteno head coach Doug Wenzel. "We're capable of hitting a lot. They were really protecting the paint and leaving us open at the 3-point line, and I think once we get comfortable and get settled in this season, we'll knock some more shots down.

"Cooper did a nice job there late in the fourth quarter knocking down some big free throws. That gave us some breathing room, and Campbell did the same earlier in the fourth. That was big for us."

Beecher's attack, on the other hand, lacked the variety of Manteno's. All 47 of its points came from one of four sources as the young team opened the season still in search of its rhythm. With that in mind, staying with Manteno all the way down to the wire is an encouraging development.

The game was back and forth until the very end, and the Bobcats held a lead as late as 2:30 left, but Cooper's free throws proved their undoing.

Jake Pevion was characteristically solid in the paint for Beecher on the way to a 13-point day, and the big man also knocked down a 3-pointer that gave his team its late lead. The rest of the scoring came from a trio of junior guards. Nathan Soch led all scorers with 15 points. Hunter Eastham finished just behind him with 14 and was a clutch 4-for-4 from the line down the stretch. DeShawn Doss scored the Bobcats' remaining five points.

Doss would have been up there along with Beecher's other three scorers if not for some struggles at the charity stripe. He shot just 2-for-10 on the day.

"We have a good group of junior guards. They're very smart, and they're good basketball players. We're excited about where they can go," said Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman. "Playing in these types of games in November is only going to help us out in the long run. It's nice to be able to play these nip-tuck games where you have to make a couple plays to get back in it or you need to make a couple to close out a win. That's good experience for our young team."

<strong>IC Catholic 59, Peotone 43</strong>

The Blue Devils stumbled out of the blocks a bit to start their season as the Knights steadily built momentum and slowly pulled away in the second half.

Peotone hung around for most of the first half and knotted things up at 22 toward the end of the second quarter, but it was all IC Catholic from that point forward.

Knights guard Kevin Cheng maintained full control of the contest, scoring 23 points through three quarters before seeing minimal minutes with a lead in the fourth quarter.

Jack Halverson led Peotone with 19 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter as the Devils desperately tried to mount a comeback. He was also perfect from the line in seven attempts in the frame, but the damage already had been done.