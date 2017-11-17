Bishop McNamara takes Illiana Christian to the woodshed; Peotone loses late

BEECHER — Bishop McNamara girls basketball coach John Rutter said before the season his team was looking forward to pinpointing its specialties. After one game, the Irish appear to be excellent at two things: making baskets and forcing turnovers.

The Irish forced a whopping 39 turnovers en route to a 94-24 route of Illiana Christian at the Ladycat Fall Classic in Beecher on Thursday.

Every player for McNamara recorded at least one block or steal, and eight of 10 Irish had at least three steals via a speedy and physical full-court press.

"I was pretty happy with (the press)," Rutter said. "We created a lot of turnovers obviously, and that's what you press for."

While the Irish certainly were able to score on the fastbreak because of the turnovers, they also were able to run offensive sets and find open players. Many times, wide-open jump shots were passed up for wide-open layups, much to Rutter's pleasure.

"I told the team at the beginning of the year that if we're unselfish and play together, we'll be pretty good," Rutter said. "We were pretty unselfish tonight, and that's encouraging, and if we can continue to do that, I think there are some good things ahead."

In total, six Irish scored in double figures, led by Allison Berg's 18 points and Jaelyn Vickery's 17 points. Vickery also hauled in 11 rebounds for a double-double.

<strong>St. Laurence 45, Peotone 40</strong>

In the nightcap, another area team displayed stellar half-court defense. Peotone held St. Laurence without a point after the first quarter, jetting out to a 12-0 lead.

"We were doing a nice job on the ball, and (St. Laurence) missed some shots," Peotone coach Steve Strough said. "Our energy level forced them to do some things they didn't want to do.

"But eventually, a good team like that is going to score."

And the Vikings did start scoring, taking advantage of size mismatches and at times, holes in Peotone's 2-3 zone, to take down the Blue Devils by a 45-40 score.

Peotone wanted to play at a quick, up-and-down pace, and the Vikings were more comfortable with a physical, brutal battle. The end result was a combination of both.

"I'm very comfortable with the tempo. We want to play fast," Strough said. "The physicality is new to some of these girls, but we want to be able to get to that point as well."

The Blue Devils held onto an eroding lead until the final two minutes of the third quarter, when the Vikings took their first lead of the game at 29-27. They outscored Peotone in the second half by a 33-16 tally and hit free throws at the end that sealed the deal.

St. Laurence switched in the second half to a half-court press and 2-3 zone defense, which held Peotone in check for the entire third quarter and a majority of the fourth quarter.

"Once we slowed down and found some openings on the floor and exploited those, it just came down to making open shots," Strough said. "But we didn't make them a few times, and in the end, that was the difference."

Peotone senior point guard Josie Graffeo struggled from the field, shooting just 2-of-14, and got in a bit of foul trouble but still was able to finish with eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals.

"We're going to go as (Josie) goes. She's going to fill, rebound, set teammates up and score," Strough said. "The other girls stepped up, but Josie is obviously important for us."

Courtney Burks led the Blue Devils with 13 points, thanks to a trio of 3-pointers, and McKenna Evans' nine rebounds and Graffeo's five assists were also team-highs.