Cissna Park, Milford taste victory in Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic

CISSNA PARK — It's official. Cissna Park's annual Timberwolf Tip-Off is here.

Every year, the tournament serves as an excellent way for teams to find out where they stand against familiar squads from all over the area. Spread between two venues during seven days the Tip-Off ushers in the new season, and after Monday's triple-feature in Cissna Park, we're officially underway.

<strong>Central</strong>

All three of the opening-night contests produced decisive victories. Bismarck-Henning kicked off the season by nearly doubling up Central in a 46-24 win.

Emily Meidel and Annie Nelson led the way for the Blue Devils with 18 and 15 points, respectively.

The effort was there for Central during the game, but B-H proved too much for a team that's still early in the process of finding an identity.

<strong>Milford</strong>

The second game of the evening went similarly, this time with Emily Duis leading Milford to a 39-19 win over Tri-Point.

Duis picked up the first of what certainly will be many double-doubles this season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Though things clearly ran through Duis for the Bearcats, she had plenty of quality help in the victory.

Hannah Boyer had a nice day for herself in the post. The 6-foot junior corralled a game-high 14 boards to go with eight points in the win.

Duis' contributions for Milford are going to come one way or another this season, but head coach Mike Duis sees early involvement from the players around his star player as a very encouraging sign.

"We have a post presence. Hannah Boyer got hurt last year during December and missed most of her sophomore year," coach Duis said. "She hit double-digits in rebounds, and she was at least close to that in scoring. We're going to need that from her.

"We also have some other girls who can play in the post. Going forward, it's going to be very important for us to have a post presence to go along with Emily's ability to score from the outside."

Tri-Point plays a fast-paced game and tries to catch teams off guard, but it was the Bearcats who were able to run away with things as they adjusted nicely to the Chargers' speed.

They held a comfortable 27-15 lead at halftime, then clamped down hard defensively in the second half and allowed two points in each of the final two quarters.

<strong>Cissna Park</strong>

Game No. 3 marked the first game as a senior for another of the best players around.

Cissna Park's Gabby Wessels led the Timberwolves with 11 points and eight rebounds in her team's 31-18 win over Armstrong-Potomac.

The buckets came in bursts for Cissna Park. The 'Wolves dashed out and scored nearly half of their points in the first quarter to take a 14-5 lead, but then failed to build upon it in the second quarter.

The Timberwolves actually lost some ground in an uneventful second period, as the Trojans outscored them 4-2 in the frame. They rallied back nicely after the half, though, and ran away with the game by allowing just two points while scoring 12 in the third before coasting the rest of the way to a win.

<strong>Up next</strong>

Day 2 of the Timberwolf Tip-Off will migrate to its second site for three more games in Watseka starting at 5 p.m. tonight.

Wilmington and Momence will kick things off at 5.

Armstrong-Potomac will have a shot at a bounce back win when the Trojans take on Herscher at 6:30.

Milford will look to double its win totals against the always dangerous Watseka Warriors on their home floor at 8.