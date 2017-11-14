Beecher wins wild season opener over Dwight

DWIGHT — Girls basketball tipped off its season Monday, and it already might have seen the wildest finish of the year.

The Lady Trojans entered the fourth quarter trailing 41-30, when they came charging back with a 13-3 run. After a Brooklyn Long 3-pointer cut the Beecher lead to 44-43 with 16 seconds left, Beecher missed its third straight front end of a one-and-one free-throw, which gave Dwight the ball with eight seconds remaining.

After Dwight turned it over underneath its own basket, Beecher inbounded the ball, and Margaret Landis had her inbounds pass intercepted by Dwight freshman Kayla Kodat. Kodat turned to fire up a buzzer-beating layup, but Landis was there with her hand up.

Landis didn't block the shot, but rather grabbed the ball. Kodat and Landis got tied up and a jump ball was called as time expired, giving the Ladycats the 44-43 win in the most nerve-wracking of fashion.

"In my eight years of coaching basketball, I have not had an ending like that," Beecher coach Adam Keen said. "Usually, it's not that chaotic."

After a slow start for the Ladycats, who trailed 12-5 in the first quarter, they ended the quarter on a 14-0 run to take a 19-12 lead. And while it was as close as possible at the end, Beecher never relinquished that first-quarter lead during the rest of the game.

"We came out nervous. We have some girls who are inexperienced and in new roles," Keen said. "All of a sudden, we were more comfortable with things from creating turnovers and getting out in transition."

While Beecher did step up defensively, forcing 11 Dwight turnovers, it was the shooting of Yadi Barraza that was the difference. The sophomore guard finished with a game-high 19 points and made five 3-pointers.

Keen said Barraza was thrust into a larger role than anticipated last year as a freshman, when injuries forced her into a prominent position. And Barraza thinks that already has been helping her early into this season.

"I feel 10 times more comfortable playing the sport now," Barraza said. "We lost our top two shooters from last year, so I've felt like, this year, I have to step up."

Barraza's hot night from the arc forced Dwight out of its zone defense to more man-to-man looks. That opened up room for Margaret and Kate Landis to find holes to the basket and make the Ladycats' offense more efficient.

"We had the speed over (Dwight), and I don't know if they really wanted to play man-to-man," Keen said. "But (Barraza) hitting those shots opened things up for us."

The Ladycats played Monday's game with heavy hearts, after former player Frankie Athanasopoulos was killed in a car accident last week.

"It's been a tough week for our school and our community," Keen said. "We have had heavy hearts the last few days, and everyone coming together and their emotion was nice to see."

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Beecher will kick off its Ladycat Classic against Bradley-Bourbonnais today.

Dwight visits Grant Park today.