Near perfect second quarter lifts GSW over Manteno

GARDNER — One Panthers team made buckets in the second quarter, and the other Panthers team didn't.

That was the deciding factor on Monday night as Gardner-South Wilmington (1-0) got its season off on the right foot by picking up a 42-27 victory over Manteno (0-1).

"Overall, I felt that we played with a lot of intensity and we stressed that a lot before the game," Gardner-South Wilmington coach Adam Leigh said. "We wanted to push the ball because we have a lot of speed, but very little height so wanted to use that to our advantage and I think the girls did a good job of doing just that."

<strong>Second Quarter Shutdown</strong>

After taking a 9-4 lead into the second quarter, Gardner-South Wilmington's goal to create some separation from Manteno began to take its form.

Mady Asbridge and Madelyn Storm each drilled three-pointers pushing the lead up to 15-4.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Gardner-South Wilmington put the clamps on the Manteno offense, not giving many second chance opportunities and continuing to push the pace.

However, just when it looked as if GSW was going to complete a complete second quarter shutdown, Manteno's Cam Renchen made 1-of-2 free throws to end the drought, along with the flawless quarter of play.

After buckets by Kaylee Steichen, Carson Haplin and Kennedy Fair, GSW took a 21-5 lead into the break.

"Manteno was playing a 2-3 zone and we got a little hot from the floor," Leigh said. "These guys love to shoot threes, which is something I'm not used to. I usually don't have any girls who like to shoot from the perimeter, but these girls do. They stepped up with confidence, knocked down some shots and got back on defense."

<strong>Finishing Strong</strong>

Holding a 16-point lead has its advantages and potential disadvantages.

It provides a cushion that gives some breathing room and a slight margin for error, especially in a season opener. But having a lead that big can also mean a player's mentality is quite as sharp as it once was.

Luckily for GSW, the focus was still there and it was still hungry to pile on the already large margain.

Paige Patterson scored six of GSW's 14 third quarter points and Emmy Hennessy had four points herself.

While offensively the groove continued, the defensive play of GSW remained high as it held Manteno to another single digit scoring quarter before closing out the fourth for the win.

"It all goes back to intensity and playing help defense," Leigh said. "Defense is all we've practiced for the past two weeks. I think we anticipated passes really well which got us into some passing lanes to get some steals and we rebounded pretty well on the opposite end of the floor."

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Patterson led GSW with eight points, Asbridge chipped in seven points while Storm and Kaitlynn Kavanaugh finished with six points a piece.

Madie Lacer led all scorers with nine points, brought down 13 rebounds and had four steals for Manteno. Kenna Selk added six points and six rebounds, Megan McShane finished with five points while McKenna Skyburg hauled in 10 rebounds.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Gardner-South Wilmington will take part in the Lexington Thanksgiving tournament today and face Ridgeview. Manteno rebounds on Friday at Grant Park.