All-Area boys soccer

Hunter Bannon, senior, Coal City (160525)

Bannon has been a Coalers fixture for the past four seasons — and with good reason. The four-year starting keeper made 147 saves this season, upping his career total to 577, and used his athleticism to provide strong support for his teammates like Austin Planeta and Alex Friddle to do enough damage to pick up wins. Bannon recorded nine shutouts in 2017 and was named to the Interstate Eight All-Conference team for a second time.

Joel Barraza, senior, Beecher (172206)

Though 2017 was a bit of a down year for Beecher as a program, Barraza still delivered the kind of excellent performances he came to be known for over his three years starting for the Bobcats. Beecher's most technically skilled player, Barraza moved forward to play as an attacking mid after two strong seasons at outside back to compensate for the team's lack of offensive experience. It paid off nicely on the pitch. Barraza led the Bobcats in goals — one season after setting the school record in assists. His impact is made all the more evident by the fact that his team-leading totals came in spite of missing eight games due to injury. His importance to the team is proven by the fact that Beecher only scored once over the course of his eight games on the shelf.

Diego Camarena, sophomore, Iroquois West (172189)

Camarena was a huge part of Iroquois West's excellent 18-6-1 season in 2017. Just a sophomore, Diego put up big numbers scoring (13 goals) and facilitating (five assists) as a major part of the Raiders' dangerous offensive attack. His skill in traffic and dogged defensive play makes him more than deserving of his first All-Area team selection.

Omar Camarena, junior, Iroquois West (172190)

Omar delivered similar numbers to those of Diego on the season, scoring 11 goals and dishing out five assists. The biggest value he provided for the Raiders was his steady presence near midfield. Omar was the backbone of the Raiders' attack as he steadied the offense and maintained reliable possession of the ball while Diego and teammate Jovanny Ayala maneuvered into position to strike.

Efrain Davila III, senior, Bradley-Bourbonnais (160411)

It's impossible to quantify just how good Efrain Davila has been for the Boilermakers over the past three seasons. He set the IHSA record in single-season assists this year with 60, was named First Team All-American, was a member of the All-Midwest team for the second straight year and was honored with his third selection to the All-State first team. There's not an amateur soccer team on planet Earth that isn't made immediately better by Davila's addition. He is one of the most suberbly skilled athletes in his field that we will ever see come through the area. Bar none.

Garrett Duke, senior, Herscher (172188)

Herscher's defensive captain was the driving force for the Tigers' excellent defensive play in 2017. Absent the prolific scoring Herscher has had in previous seasons, stifling defense was a huge part of what allowed the team to make another playoff run. Duke also picked up a pair of goals and seven assists from his spot in the backfield and earned honors as a member of the Interstate Eight All-Conference team.

Andres Garcia, senior, Peotone

Garcia has been one of the most versatile players around and one of the top guys on a handful of talented Peotone squads during his career. This season was no different as he doled out 28 assists and scored 19 goals for the Blue Devils as they won the ultra-competitive Interstate Eight Conference with a 9-1 record, won a regional championship and posted a 20-6 overall record. Peotone coach Logan Hurley called Garcia the best passer he's ever had come through the system. For a program as consistently talented as Peotone's, that's saying something.

AJ Gilliam, senior, Manteno (172181)

Gilliam was solid as a rock for Manteno's stingy defense as they rolled all the way to a sectional championship title this season. Moving Gilliam to center back was a revitalizing moment for the Panthers' season as his presence on defense greatly reduced the goals they allowed. Just a sophomore, Gilliams has already been named to the Interstate Eight All-Conference team twice and will now add an inclusion on the Daily Journal All-Area team to his young resume.

Eric Godines, senior, St. Anne (172192)

After a solid career with the Cardinals, Godines saved the best for last when he hooked up with freshman Raul Guerrero this year. The pairing led to 29 assists on the season to go with 11 goals. Also a strong defender at midfield, Godines was an undisputed leader for St. Anne in his senior season.

Raul Guerrero, freshman, St. Anne (172194)

Guerrero didn't wait around in proving himself one of the most dangerous goal scorers around. The young forward piled up 36 goals for the Cardinals in his freshman campaign and found the back of the net three or more times on six separate occasions. Opposing teams caught on to how dangerous the lone freshman on our All-Area team is when in possession of the ball, but double- and triple-teams didn't serve to slow him down much as he rampaged to his impressive scoring total on the season.

Austin Jacobson, senior, Grant Park (172329)

Jacobson served as the Dragons' co-captain alongside teammate Jon Goldenstern and provided plenty of leadership for the relatively young squad. The senior did a bit of everything. He trailed only Hayden Lehnert in scoring with 17 goals, was also second in assists behind Goldenstern and even served a bit of time at keeper — picking up 29 saves to add to his solid offensive numbers.

Tyler Jasmin, senior, Bradley-Bourbonnais (172200)

As the Co-Player of the Year alongside fellow All-Area selection Brandon Wray for Bradley-Bourbonnais' excellent defense as the Boilermakers finished third in the state in its premier class, Jasmin ended his career on a high note. A SouthWest Suburban All-Conference team selection, the elder of B-B's two Jasmins more than earned a spot on the All-Area team.

Andrew Kyrouac, junior, Bishop McNamara (172191)

Bishop McNamara soccer ran through Kyrouac this season. The junior's excellent understanding of the game made it much easier for the Irish to adapt to the new system implemented by head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi at the start of the season. He did an excellent job of distributing the ball and running the offense from his spot at midfielder, leading to 15 assists, and also got in on the scoring quite a few times with 12 goals.

Justin Marevka, junior, Peotone (172195)

After a strong sophomore campaign in 2016, Marevka exploded for 33 goals and 20 assists this season as Peotone's primary scoring option. With Andres Garcia feeding him the ball, the dynamic forward established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive threats around. The junior striker used his excellent speed and daredevil aggression to penetrate defenses all season long, constantly harrying defensive units and making things happen for the Blue Devils.

Anthony Markanich, senior, Bradley-Bourbonnais (172198)

Along with his brother, Anthony struck utter terror into the hearts of goalies in every corner of the state. The Boilermakers midfielder was an offensive powerhouse this season, scoring 39 goals and doling out 15 assists. Anthony is a remarkably complete soccer player without a single weakness in his game. It's no surprise that he was named to both the All-America watch list and the All-State first team, both for the second straight year.

Nick Markanich, senior, Bradley-Bourbonnais (172196)

Saying that Nick Markanich is the best pure scorer in the state of Illinois would hardly be a bold statement. It would actually take more guts to argue that he isn't. Nick scored 54 goals to go with 11 assists during the Boilers' second-straight run to third place in Class 3A. He also seemed to turn the temperature up even higher as the games gained significance during the team's postseason run. He scored four goals in B-B's win over St. Charles North in the third place game at the state finals and the Boilers played two full halves and two overtime periods with fewer than eleven players over the course of the postseason, but managed to win both games. They scored three goals over that span — all three came from Nick.

Fernando Ramirez, senior, Momence (172176)

Ramirez served as captain of a surprising Momence team that came out and opened a lot of eyes in its inaugural season. The senior midfielder was a solid all-around player this season and performed well both as a scorer and a facilitator. He served as the quarterback for Momence's consistent offensive attack and used his technical abilities, vision and understanding of the game to help his teammates put Momence over the top and lock up its first-ever postseason win in its first-even season as a team.

Gustavo Sanchez, senior, Momence (172177)

Sanchez was the most dangerous offensive threat for Momence during its maiden voyage. He scored 19 goals and divvied out 5 assists despite playing in just 12 games. He suffered a knee injury in Momence's season-opener in which it stunned Manteno to win its first-ever game, but he scored two goals in that match before getting hurt and still led the team in scoring despite missing some games.

Matthew Schaeffer, senior, Manteno (172178)

Schaeffer plays like he was born with a soccer ball at his feet. He's a wizard when in possession of the ball and has an eye-popping flair to his game that makes it immediately apparent that he's a major threat. He scored 20 goals and passed out 22 assists for the sectional champion Panthers, was the Rivals Cup MVP, picked up his second Interstate Eight All-Conference honors and is now a member of the All-Area team for the third-straight season. The Manteno Maestro ended his excellent high school career with a bang in 2017.

Jacob Schultz, sophomore, Herscher (172183)

"Dougie" Schultz turned in a strong sophomore campaign for the Tigers as a strong complement to fellow All-Area selection Brandon Sommer. Schultz turned in a versatile 12 goals and 13 assists for Herscher and his ability to hold up the ball and distribute made him a forced to be reckoned with as the team made another playoff run.

Brandon Sommer, senior, Herscher (172185)

Sommer was the main offensive threat for the Tigers this season, and led them to a sectional championship game. The Herscher captain scored 14 goals to go with 24 assists on the season, upping his career assists total to 58 — good enough for 14th all-time in the IHSA. Sommer was honored with his third straight I-8 All Conference team selection, became Herscher's all-time leader in assists and now picks up his second inclusion on the All-Area team.

Peter Sorich, sophomore, Bradley-Bourbonnais (172204)

Sorich quickly provided an answer to the question of how the Boilermakers would replace the graduates from 2016's juggernaut squad. The SouthWest Suburban Conference Rookie of the Year made an immediate impact on the pitch by using his speed and ball-handling skills to open up the field for Davila and the Markanich twins. He was also named to the SWSC All-Conference team, which is no small feat for a sophomore in a conference that includes some of the largest schools in the state.

Ben Strick, senior, Beecher (172210)

Strick was a four-year varsity starter for Beecher. The Bobcats have had some excellent players over few years leading up to this one, but 2017 was his time to grab a bit of the limelight. After playing outside back for the previous three seasons, Strick was moved to center back this season and served as the anchor of the defense. On a team with nine starters that had no varsity experience, Strick used his leadership skills to direct traffic, boost morale and mentor his younger teammates. Beecher head coach Dawn Compton summed his value up nicely, saying "Frankly, I am afraid of what would happen if I were to take him out."

Jack Trepanier, senior, Manteno

Trepanier is an excellent athlete and he really came into his own as a soccer player in his senior season. He was a flexible player that the Panthers were able to shift around and count on in a variety of roles and stepped up to lead when his team needed him most during Matthew Schaeffer's bout of illness during the last few weeks of the regular season. The clutch midfielder also came through in the clutch with the season on the line in Manteno's regional championship win by rattling off a lightning-quick hat trick on three successive headers in the match's second half, then came through in the team's sectional semifinal win over Peotone with two more goals on headers.

Brandon Wray, senior, Bradley-Bourbonnais (172182)

Bradley-Bourbonnais' big three get a load of attention, but the team's excellent defense had no small role in the team's third place finish this season. Wray deserves a lot of that credit as he served as the defensive leader in the backfield. The senior defenseman has an excellent knack for being in exactly the right position, which turned into an impressive eight non-keeper saves. He was the SWSC Defensive Player of the Year, a selection to the SWSC All-Conference team and was a integral part of two defenses that finished third in the state.