Wisconsin Legislature drops minimum hunting age

MADISON, Wis. — Residents of any age, no matter how young, could hunt legally in Wisconsin under a bill the state Senate passed 21-12 on Tuesday and the Assembly passed 57-32 a week ago.

Currently, a Wisconsin resident must be at least 12 years old to buy a hunting license or hunt with a gun, unless they're participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt through that program.

The bill would allow people of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The bill also would allow hunters and mentors to have more than one weapon between them.

Thirty-four states have no minimum hunting age, according to the Wisconsin Hunters' Rights Coalition.

"It's just crazy (the minimum age) would go below 10," Rep. Gary Hebl, of Sun Prairie, said. "Absolute insanity that we're talking about giving a kid a gun at any age so they experience the heritage of hunting. The most important factor is safety."

Rep. Katrina Shankland, of Stevens Point, warned Republicans that younger children can't pay attention to their mentors.

"To allow … a toddler, a 2-year-old (to carry a gun), and I'm not being hyperbolic because someone will allow it, is dangerous," she said. "Other hunters in the woods are not going to choose to get hurt by a child with a rifle."

Republicans countered that parents should decide when children are old enough to handle weapons.

The bill's author, Rep. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, told reporters before the Assembly took the floor that not every hunter uses high-powered rifles, and he believed he was capable of handling a .22-caliber rifle when he was 8 years old.

He said during the Assembly floor debate that his daughter killed a bear at age 11, but he held her back from bear hunting when she was 10 because she wasn't ready.

"We're returning the choice to the parent," Stafsholt said.

The National Rifle Association, the Safari Club, Whitetails of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association and Wisconsin Force, a group of shooting range owners, all have registered in support of the bill. The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation is the only group to register in opposition.

Gov. Scott Walker would have to sign the bill for it to become law. No report was available about his position on the issue.