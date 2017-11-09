Wilmington, Herscher continue playoff run

<strong>Class 3A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Wilmington (10-1) at IC Catholic (10-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 5 p.m.

<strong>Radio:</strong> WXNU-FM 106.5, The Ticket-FM 105.5

<strong>Knights on offense:</strong> Logically, one would have expected IC Catholic's offense would have regressed significantly with the loss of All-State quarterback Luke Ricobene in the second week of the season. But while the Knights certainly wouldn't mind having Ricobene back, they still have managed to piece together an incredibly explosive offensive attack. CJ West, Ricobene's replacement, has been tremendous despite being pressed into duty as a signal caller. He's completed just 71 passes on the season, but more than a third of them have gone for touchdowns. He also has thrown just two interceptions. Brothers Khalil and Khali Sanders lead the receiving core, but Jacob Lytton is also an important part of that group. IC Catholic's ground game is also a daunting element to try to contain. Lazerick Eatman leads the ground game with just more than 1,000 yards on the season. That might not seem like a lot, but the Knights often have a substantial lead over their opponents so Eatman rarely gets a full workload. In fact, Eatman is averaging just 12 carries per game. Reserve Kyle Franklin, a freshman, has gotten nearly as many carries and also is averaging 11 yards per carry.

<strong>Wildcats on defense:</strong> This unit definitely is up for a very stern challenge, but if there is any unit you'd want to rely on, if you are Wilmington, it is this one. The Wildcats' defense always has been the backbone of this team and this program, but this particular unit has done a very nice job as of late. In the opening round of the playoffs, they reduced a ground-heavy Elmwood squad to less than 100 yards of rush offense. Against top-seeded offensive powerhouse Farmington, the Wildcats seemed to be able to turn them away at will. As much as IC Catholic is still another significant level above those two teams, there is reason to believe the Wildcats' defensive unit can challenge the Knights' offensive dominance. Linebacker Matteo Lombardi can be a force, and junior Jesse Cox has become a playmaker in his return from injury. The key for Wilmington will be winning the turnover battle, and the Wildcats have an attacking defense that is capable of creating some giveaways.

<strong>Wildcats on offense:</strong> Wilmington continues to get dynamic offensive play from a tandem of running backs in Matteo Lombardi and Conner Dempsay. The two seem to be switching back and forth in the role of feature back, with Lombardi excelling against Elmwood and Dempsay dominating against Farmington. Odds are they will need them both to shine to have a chance of upending IC Catholic. The Wildcats likely are to steal a page from the Peotone playbook in attacking IC Catholic. Peotone didn't defeat IC Catholic but gave it one of the best games it has been given from a 3A opponent in years by slowing the game down to a crawl and possessing the football for as long as possible. Wilmington has shown a propensity to do this in years past against opponents that boast a high-octane offense, and the design of its offense certainly affords an opportunity for the Wildcats to do that here as long as the score remains close.

<strong>Knights on defense:</strong> This unit often is overshadowed by the flashiness of the offense, but that's not fair to a solid group. IC Catholic has allowed just 119 points this season, and many of those have come in the late going of games that already were decided long before. It is an opportunistic unit that has picked off 16 passes and recovered 16 more fumbles. Sophomore Kevin Cooke is the team's leading tackler with well more than 100 stops on the season, but the biggest problem for most foes is passing against IC Catholic's very talented and very sizable secondary led by the Sanders brothers. The lock-down capabilities of those players allows the Knights to focus more heavily on team's ground attacks, which is a scenario not ideal for Wilmington.

<strong>Pick:</strong> IC Catholic 30, Wilmington 24

<strong>Class 4A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Herscher (10-1) at Highland (11-0)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 5 p.m.

<strong>Bulldogs on offense:</strong> There are a lot of teams capable of posting a ton of points that still remain in the playoffs, but what makes the Bulldogs different is the sheer speed they go about doing it. In last week's comfortable win over Effingham, Highland posted 50-plus points in the first half. That's not uncommon, as the Bulldogs average more than 60 points per game and only have scored less than six touchdowns in one of their games this season. Much of that offensive prowess can be credited to Garrett Marti, Highland's outstanding quarterback. Marti threw five touchdown passes in the Effingham win and rushed for a score. Marti has 36 touchdown passes against just one interception on the season. He spreads the offense around, with a 1,000-yard receiver at his disposal in Sam LaPorta and two rushers approaching 1,000 yards on the season (one of whom is Marti). All in all, Highland averages about 500 yards of total offense, distributed almost equally between the air and ground.

<strong>Tigers on defense:</strong> The Tigers are coming off their best defensive effort of the season in completely shutting down a previously potent Taylorville offense in Round 2. They will face a similar challenge in a run/pass threat at the quarterback position, but it looks as though Highland's offense overall is a unit with a lot of speed to burn. To compensate for what looks like a Highland advantage, Herscher's physicality must show itself again. Anthony Koranda leads the team in tackles, but what really has come in handy in recent weeks is Herscher's ability to force turnovers. Both Tyler Jarnagin and Luke Cross have had a knack for interceptions, and the Tigers were plus four in that department against Taylorville. Herscher defensive line has gotten to the quarterback often as of late, but they must be aware of Marti's ability to escape and turn broken plays into big gainers. Containment will be as important as racking up quarterback sacks.

<strong>Tigers on offense:</strong> Herscher's offense has been extremely potent this season and is at its best when everyone is involved. Tyler Jarnagin remains Herscher's most viable offensive threat, both as a runner and passer. He found the end zone four times in the win against Taylorville. But ideally, Herscher will be able to get more people involved to share the offensive burden. Herscher has a number of viable wide receivers capable of making big plays, led by 6-foot-9-inch Tyler Stuart. But others, including Luke Cross, Matt Dorsey and emerging threat Axel Bertrand, have given opposing defenses a lot to think about, not to mention the durable running of bruising back Anthony Koranda, who is also a very capable back in setting up downfield blocking on screen-pass plays. Herscher might be capable of trading points with Highland, but it might be better served to try some sustained drives instead.

<strong>Bulldogs on defense:</strong> The Bulldogs have allowed some points, but many of them have come after the outcome was well established. This is a strong defense that has been battle tested by some solid, larger-school competition. Highland has qualified for the playoffs for multiple seasons but almost always as a Class 5A school. This is the first time Highland has been involved in Class 4A since 2001. Kyle Lane is the top defensive performer for the Bulldogs and has 100-plus tackles on the season, but the guy who seems to lower the boom on opponents is Josh Burke, who has an astonishing 21 tackles for loss on the season. The defense really shines in one area, however: creating turnovers. The Bulldogs have a plus-25 turnover ratio on the season.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Highland 42, Herscher 40