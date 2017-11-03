Football capsules: Playoffs

<strong>Game of the Week</strong>

<strong>Class 4A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Taylorville (9-1) at Herscher (9-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 5 p.m.

<strong>Radio:</strong> WXNU-FM 106.5, The Ticket-FM 105.5

<strong>Tigers on offense:</strong> Tyler Jarnagin has had a mind-blowing offensive season for the Tigers, with just less than 2,000 yards passing on the season. His decision-making has been almost impeccable. Jarnagin his thrown for 21 touchdown passes with just one interception. He's also dangerous as a runner, as he and lead running back Anthony Koranda have combined for almost 2,400 yards as a tandem. That run-pass capability makes Herscher tough to pressure in the pocket, and even if teams achieve that, Jarnagin is very elusive and can buy time to elongate plays. Herscher might need that against a Taylorville defense that has proven itself to be gritty. Herscher's receivers will need to be on alert to get the job done. Tyler Stuart has emerged as a real red-zone threat and leads the team in receiving yards, but Luke Cross isn't far behind and has become sort of a stealthy source of productivity. Koranda, meanwhile, has been a lethal weapon in the short screen-pass game.

<strong>Tornadoes on defense:</strong> This is a very strong unit. The Tornadoes have held six of their 10 opponents to a touchdown or less this season, including last week's 42-7 victory against Coal City. A rare opportunity to compare common opponents comes up here as the Coalers had significantly more offensive success against Herscher than they did against Taylorville. However, the one matchup where this unit was exposed was in its lone loss to Effingham, a run-based team that doesn't throw all that often. Odds are the Tornadoes haven't seen a team with the variety of offensive weaponry that Herscher has, and it might provide a challenge the unit isn't totally prepared for.

<strong>Tornadoes on offense:</strong> Brandon Odam is the key piece to the attack for the Tornadoes. Odam threw for five touchdowns and added another rushing touchdown for good measure in Saturday's win againsst Coal City. Odam has thrown for 29 touchdowns and rushed for eight more this season on his way to more than 3,300 yards of total offense this season. Herscher's quest revolves around slowing down Odam. The problem in doing that is Odam isn't very predictable. He uses four different receivers regularly and also has a solid running back in Evan Champley who he can utilize to keep opponents on their toes. The stats indicate, however, that when push comes to shove, Odam is looking for his big-play guy, Justin Wright. If Herscher can find a way to keep Odam and Wright from constantly connecting for big gains, that would be a huge step in the right direction for the Tigers.

<strong>Tigers on defense:</strong> This is where the Tigers really need to solidify moving forward. For a team hoping to advance deep into the playoffs, they've routinely given up more points than you'd like. Herscher has allowed at least 20 points in six of its games this season, and while the Tigers are more than capable of surviving a shootout because of their offensive explosiveness, the Tigers still need to put the clamps down on foes a little more often than they have. Anthony Koranda is a a key cog in the Herscher defense and leads the team in tackles, but Herscher could use another player or two to step up and make key defensive plays. The one thing Herscher's defense could contribute here, and it has been something they'd done all year, is force a turnover or two. Herscher has a plus 17 turnover ratio.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Herscher 28, Taylorville 27

<strong>Class 3A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>IC Catholic (9-1) at Peotone (9-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Today, 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> IC Catholic: RB Lazerick Eatman, QB CJ West, WR Khalil Sanders, WR Khali Sanders; Peotone: RB Chandler Gartner, RB Dillon Buege, LB Nathan Battiato, DE Jacob Johnson.

It seems unlikely that a team could lose an All-State quarterback with loads of experience in Week 2 and not only tread water, but flourish. Luke Ricobene's injury was unfortunate for the Knights, but they've recovered with aplomb. IC's offense is as high-powered as it has ever been, as C.J. West has stepped in at quarterback and kept the offense moving at a high rate. It helps when you have five different receivers who have amassed at least 300 yards and a running back in Eatman that has posted ridiculous numbers despite rarely getting forced to be worked at regular rate because of easy IC victories. Freshman Kyle Franklin also has posted running numbers that any No. 1 running back would want despite only getting limited carries in a back-up role. So what does this all mean for Peotone? Obviously, it is a massive challenge, but the Blue Devils defense has shown the capabilities of being a dominant unit. Most of the challenge will rest on the play of the Blue Devil secondary, as the varied offensive attack employed by the Knights keeps opponents guessing as to where the ball might go. Peotone's offense will need to be sharp and continue to apply the pressure. The dominant ground game Peotone has shown needs to not only score points but be conscious of trying to drain the clock as much as possible to shorten the game and limit IC Catholic possessions as much as possible. A lot of things have to go right for Peotone to be in this game, but it isn't out of the realm of possibility.

<strong>Pick:</strong> IC Catholic

<strong>Class 3A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Wilmington (9-1) at Farmington (10-0)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 2 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> WIlmington: RB/LB Matteo Lombardi, RB/LB Conner Dempsay, FB/LB Josh Jones, LB Brock Bolser; Farmington: RB Dash Anderson, RB/LB Evan Marion, QB Hayden Bradt.

For the second consecutive week, Wilmington finds itself in a postseason matchup with a team very similar to it. Farmington is a team that wants to pile up as much rushing yardage as it can. It is something the Farmers have done quite well all season, bearing witness to this is the 332 yards rushing Farmington piled up in an opening-round win against Winnebago. Wilmington will try to do much the same. Lombardi and Dempsay are both over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, and when they are slowed, which they were for stretches against Elmwood in the first week of the playoffs, they can lean on Jones to get some tough interior yardage. Wilmington surprised some with two early touchdown passes in the Elmwood victory, but if given its druthers, the ground game will do the majority of the heavy offensive lifting for them. If the defensive unit can put the screws to Farmington in a similar fashion they did against Elmwood, the No. 1 seed in the northern bracket will have a great fight on its hands.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Farmington

<strong>Class 2A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Central (8-2) at Orion (8-2)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 2 p.m.

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> Central: LB Nathan Coggins, RB Kollin Krumwiede, WR/LB Adrian Pace, QB Andrew Boudreau; Orion: TE Logan Lee, RB Seth West, RB Sam West, QB Dawson Schulenberg, OL/DL Pat Smutzer.

This definitely is a contrast of styles. Orion enjoys throwing the football, and with University of Iowa recruit Logan Lee on the outside, it is easy to understand why. But the Chargers aren't completely reliant on the aerial attack and has a solid running game with the West brothers to balance out the offensive attack. Central's defense won't have the luxury of starting slow as they did in an opening round playoff win against Mercer County, as Orion often scores points at a rapid rate. The Chargers have broken 60 points twice this season and have scored at least 17 points in each of their games this season. Central will need to try to keep Orion off the field as much as possible, and has a ground game that might be able to do just that. Krumwiede posted more than 30 carries in the win against Mercer County, and almost certainly will be needed to shoulder a heavy load again for the Comets to have success. Otherwise, Central will need to implement a short passing attack to keep the chains moving and Orion off the field. Andrew Boudreau was sharp in the win against Mercer, completing 75 percent of his passes, as well as adding some rushing yards. But If Orion's run defense is as potent as it was against Rockford Christian in the first round, Central could have a problem on its hands. Granted, Rockford Christian also is a throw-first type of team, but they accounted for negative 20 yards of rushing offense in a their 40-0 loss to the Chargers last weekend.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Orion