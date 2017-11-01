Boilers given two red cards, win in spite of them

NORMAL — Bradley-Bourbonnais played 20 minutes with 10 players on the pitch and another 23, including two overtime periods, with nine.

There never has been a time in which things looked more dire for the Boilermakers, and the situation was made all the more dire by the fact they were playing with a spot in Friday's Class 3A state semifinals hanging in the balance.

It didn't matter. Nick Markanich's most heroic goal in a career packed full of them kept the out-manned Boilers in the game, and ultimately led to a 3-2 win against Normal Community at the Class 3A Normal Community Super-Sectional.

When life gives them lemons, Bradley-Bourbonnais makes life regret its decisions.

A red card for Ben Kuxmann with 23 minutes left in regulation and a 1-1 tie with Normal Community meant the Boilermakers' chance at making its second consecutive appearance at the state finals hinged upon whether they could score while playing a man down.

Their dangerous attackers managed to produce a few scoring opportunities and continue to limit those of their opponent, but things remained in a stalemate as time wound down.

That's when what looked like disaster struck. While yelling to an official for a time stoppage while his teammate was on the ground holding his leg, Brandon Wray was dealt his second yellow card of the game when the ref took umbrage with his tone. The second yellow sent Wray packing, similar to Kuxmann before him, and left the Boilermakers short two of its best defenders and, most crucially, down to just nine players on the pitch.

The beleaguered defense played spectacularly in spite of the huge disadvantage. they kept the Ironmen off the scoreboard for the remaining three minutes of regulation, the entirety of the first overtime and the first eight minutes of the second 10-minute bonus period.

With just two minutes remaining before Bradley-Bourbonnais would have forced things to penalty kicks and negated its personnel handicap, Community finally found its inevitable goal to break the tie and go up 2-1.

All the Ironmen needed to do was use their 11 men to stop nine Boilermakers from tying the game for two minutes.

Incredibly, the Boilers had other ideas.

One minute later, Efrain Davila boomed the ball over the heads of the retreating defense, Markanich outran them, outfoxed the keeper and tied things back up.

Like they have done countless times in the past few years, Davila and Markanich teamed up to come through when the team needed them most. It's happened over and over again, but definitely never in a bigger spot.

"I told Efra to flick it. That's what we usually do," Markanich said. "I just ran out to it. The ball was in front of me, I saw them come out and I saw some space. I slipped through and was able to score. It was crazy.

"I don't think I've hit a bigger one than that," he added. "It's an awesome feeling. To tie it up 2-2 and go to penalties and win it with nine people? It's crazy."

And that's exactly what they did. Senior keeper Drew Seyden turned in a enormously clutch performance during the shootout. After allowing the first shot by him, Seyden stopped the next two.

The following Community shooter missed his attempt high and wide to set up Peter Sorich, who blasted home his PK try and sent Bradley-Bourbonnais players and spectators alike pouring onto the pitch to celebrate one of the grittiest, most improbable wins any of them likely are ever to see.

"We just had to keep battling. It was tough at times, but we got through it," Seyden said. "The defense played great today — especially Brandon (Wray) in the middle — and the way we played after he was gone really shows our heart.

"When you get to the end of a game like this, it's not your fitness that will carry you through, it's how much you want it. That's what got us through it today."

The improbable comeback vaults coach Rohan Robinson and Bradley-Bourbonnais to the same round where last year's team took its first, and only, loss of the season — the state semis.

Even before the dust had settled from Tuesday's win, the desire of the people involved to avenge that loss already was palpable.

They'll also enter Friday's semifinal tilt with Libertyville with an extra spanner in the works: Neither Wray nor Kuxmann can dress. If a player is ejected from a game, they are forced to sit out the following contest. State semifinals or not.

"Right now, we're going to ride home and enjoy this, but tomorrow, we're right back at it and we're going to see which back four sitting on the bench is ready to go," Robinson said. "Losing Brandon out of center back is key. We can't afford to put Efra back there.

"We can probably find an outside back because we have guys that have played back there, we have many options, but center back is key. We have to find someone. Without Brandon, we can't play three backs, so we're going to have to figure it out going into Friday's game."