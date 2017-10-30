Wilmington shuts down Elmwood offense in win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington team was forced to deviate from some of its fundamental principles on Saturday night.

But one of the core values of the program wasn't deviated from at all in a Class 3A opening round matchup with visiting Elmwood-Brimfield.

Wilmington's defense was a force and the leading contributor to a 30-14 victory over the Trojans. The win lifts Wilmington (9-1) into next weekend's second round, where it will face the top-seed in the northern bracket, Farmington (10-0), on Saturday at 2 p.m.

"I'll tell you, (Elmwood) came in here averaging over 40 points a game and I couldn't be happier with the play of our defense," Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. "We had to get them in second and third and long situations and we were able to do that."

Offensively, neither team could get much going in a contest where the two teams' offensive philosophies were mirror images of one another as the Wildcats and Trojans run virtually identical offensive attacks — ground-based out of a double-wing formation.

As such, both teams had trouble achieving much mastery over the other as both had a pretty good idea of what was coming. But Elmwood's problems were compounded by the fact they couldn't seem to find anywhere to run against a swarming and aggressive Wildcat defensive front.

That intimate knowledge of Elmwood's offensive attack allowed the Wildcats to stifle a powerful Elmwood rushing attack to the tune of just 63 yards on 34 carries. Elmwood finished with just 83 yards of total offense.

"I thought we did a pretty good job of shutting them down," Wilmington linebacker Matteo Lombardi said. "We knew exactly what was going on and we knew how to defend it."

Early on, Wilmington branched out of its comfort zone, throwing a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, the first a 21-yard pass from Keaton Hopwood to Conner Dempsay and the second on a impeccably designed and executed 35-yard screen pass from Hopwood to Josh Jones.

Meanwhile, all Elmwood was doing was spinning its wheels. The Wildcats defense held Elmwood to just 46 yards of total offense in the first half. The Trojans only drive of substance in the first half ended badly, with a lost fumble, but Elmwood quickly reversed that misfortune by recovering a Wilmington fumble moments later for a score.

Wilmington would add a field goal just before halftime to take a 16-8 lead into the break, but the margin seemed wider.

The Wildcats set out to extend the lead, but its offense still wasn't having a field day. Lombardi finally allowed the Wildcats to stretch its lead with a 4-yard touchdown run, but the two-headed monster of Dempsay and Lombardi never did really get going at optimum level.

Elmwood did manage to close the gap, but once again, did so without the benefit of offensive productivity, as Nehemiah Butler broke free for an 85-yard touchdown on a punt return.

But Wilmington did what it has done so many times, particularly in the postseason, and posted its most impressive drive of the game, marching down the field and draining much of the clock, in the process, capping things with a 4-yard touchdown from Dempsay.

"Offensively, we sputtered, we just couldn't get on a roll," Reents said. "We weren't on all cylinders tonight. But we were able to win against a good team. But we definitely need to get better going into next week."

Elmwood 0-8-0-6-14

Wilmington 13-3-7-7-30

First Quarter

W - Dempsay, 21 pass from Hopwood (Shaw kick)

W - Jones, 35 pass from Hopwood (kick failed)

Second Quarter

E - Lance, fumble recovery in endzone (Lafollett, pass from Houlihan)

W - Shaw, 29 FG

Third Quarter

W - Lombardi, 4 run (Shaw kick)

Fourth Quater

E - Butler, 85 punt return (run failed)

W - Dempsay, 4 run (Shaw kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Elmwood: Wyatt 11-32, Hedrick 8-9, Greer 4-9, Endres 8-8, Doubet 1-5, Houlihan 2-0; Wilmington: Lombardi 18-74, Jones 13-57, Dempsay 16-44, Hopwood 4-18, Rodawald 2-7.

Passing: Elmwood: Houlihan 4-7-0 20; Wilmington: Hopwood 3-7-0 56, Dempsay 0-1-0 0.

Receiving: Elmwood: Lenzi 3-14, Butler 1-6; Wilmington: Jones 2-35, Dempsay 1-21.