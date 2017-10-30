Manteno shows heart in comeback three-set victory

PONTIAC — Trailing 21-15 in the third and deciding set of its Class 3A sectional match in Pontiac against Champaign Central Monday, Manteno coach Cheryl Davis called a timeout in an effort to end a 6-0 Maroons run.

After the timeout, the Panthers pulled off a miraculous comeback, one that included scoring the final three points of the set to claim the three-set victory over Champaign Central, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25.

"In that time out, I told the girls we had to dig down and scrap harder than they do, because it was that kind of match," Davis said. "As you start doing those things, you build on that, and we were able to build on through the end."

"We gave a great team effort at the end of the game," junior outside hitter Kaycie Wenzel said. "We all fought and never gave up."

While Davis has won five regional titles at Manteno, including four in a row, this is the first time her team has advanced to a sectional final.

"This is the first time we have gotten to the second round (of sectionals), so we have already made a bigger step," Davis said. "We're really excited and really pumped up."

Monday's match was a game of runs that featured both teams put up multiple runs of five or more through the match. The Panthers were able to use two such runs to win the first set, despite the stellar play from Champaign's middle hitters, Mira Chopra and Rylee Hinton.

"We had to pick up energy and pass the ball so we could contend with them," Davis said. "They have some really strong hitters, so we knew our only chance to win was to hit with them."

Those middle hitters for Champaign came to life in the second set, one that saw the Maroons use a 6-0 run midway through to force a deciding third set.

That's when Wenzel, who had a strong game all night, really stepped up. She led the Panthers with 12 kills and added 14 digs, as well as fantastic composure when the pressure was at its highest.

"When we need something to happen, all of (the team) expects Kaycie to do something when she gets the ball," Davis said. "It takes a team, as we have to have a pass and a set, but when she gets those things, she can hit the ball very well."

Wenzel was quick to praise her teammates when asked about the importance of her role as the Panthers' playmaker.

"I think our leadership is really strong," Wenzel said. "When we play fun and loose is when we play our best, and we did in this one."

The third set was nothing short of exhilarating. The Panthers got off to a hot start, taking an early 5-1 lead. After a 3-0 Champaign run, the teams nearly went point-for-point until the Maroons exploded for their big 6-0 run.

The momentum, as well as the sectional atmosphere, was huge in Davis' eyes.

"This is a game of momentum, and those runs are something you hope to get," Davis said. "We have a goal of not letting the other team go on a run larger than three, and when they do, you have to be able to reciprocate."

And reciprocate the Panthers did as they scored 12 of the last 16 points to complete the late-game comeback and move on.

"This group has known success and known what it takes to be successful from junior high on up," Davis said. "They've learned how to find a way to win, and once again, they did just that."

Other notable performers in the Panthers' victory was Alyse Crowe, who led the team with 17 digs and added nine kills, and Brandi Woods, who had 10 set assists, 13 digs and four kills.

Manteno takes on Normal University in a Class 3A sectional championship on Wednesday at Pontiac High School.