Central mounts huge fourth quarter rally to score playoff win

CLIFTON -- After a first half littered with missed assignments and penalties, the Central football team found itself trailing 22-18 with just a few minutes remaining in the third quarter at home on Saturday.

But the Comets stepped up in the last quarter, sparked by three fourth-quarter touchdowns by running back Kollin Krumwiede, and ran away with a 43-22 victory over Mercer County.

"The offensive line really made some holes," Krumwiede said of his fourth quarter performance. "I just waited to see what the defender would do when I got (to the hole) and made my move."

Krumwiede finished the game with four touchdowns and 146 yards on 31 carries, with more than 100 yards coming in the second half.

The Golden Eagles held Krumwiede to just 38 yards on 16 carries in the first half. At the half, head coach Brian Spooner knew he didn't have to tell his offensive line to improve their blocking, because they knew it themselves.

"We didn't feel like we needed to get all over (the team). We just needed to clean up some things that we didn't do in the first half," Spooner said. "We didn't block very well and didn't tackle very well, and we had too many penalties that really shot ourselves in the foot."

"Once we decided to do those things, the result was obvious. We did a nice job there at the end of the second half."

Aside from the improved offensive line play, the play of quarterback Andrew Boudreau helped open up space for Krumwiede and fellow running back Jacob Smith. Boudreau threw for 117 yards and a touchdown and added 85 rushing yards.

"It takes a burden off (the running backs') shoulders," Krumwiede said of the senior signal-caller's performance.

Spooner agreed that Boudreau's dual-threat abilities opened things up for the rest of the offense.

"We tend to lean on Kollin, so it's huge for Andrew to have a good game. He threw the ball well and ran the ball extremely well," Spooner said. "We had to try and get the ball to open receivers and get them out of their defense of stacking the box against Kollin."

Despite the porous first half, the Comets found themselves ahead 18-15 at halftime. But the Golden Eagles' passing game in the third quarter caught fire, behind the left arm of Rashaun King.

King and his brother, Quinton, connected for their second touchdown of the game in the third quarter and propelled Mercer County into the lead. He threw for 110 of his 227 yards in the third quarter. And then the Comets put the clamps down.

"We just had to tighten up our coverage and make sure they didn't get the deep ball past us," Krumwiede, who also plays cornerback, said.

For Spooner, the tightened coverage in the back of the defense allowed the front seven to generate more pressure. That front four sacked King four times, including a pair of sacks by Justin Coggins.

"We got to the quarterback a few times (in the first half), but not nearly enough," Spooner said. "Our coverage was better (in the second half), which allowed the defensive line a little more time to pressure him, and even sack him a few times, and that was huge for us."

Next up for the Comets will be a trip to Orion to play the Chargers, who blanked Rockford Christian 40-0 in their playoff opener.

"The last time I watched film of them was 2008. That was a different time and (they had) a different head coach," Spooner said. "It depends what team shows up for us: the team from the first half or the team from the second half."

"I prefer the second half."