Boliermakers finish third at conference swim meet

NEW LENOX — The Bradley-Bourbonnais girls swimming and diving team matched its best ever performance in the Southwest Suburban Red Division Conference Meet on Saturday.

The Boilermakers finished third with 225 points, trailing only host and meet champion Lincoln-Way Central, which finished with 339 points, and Lincoln-Way West, which had 270 points.

Megan Schroeder defended her league title in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.44. That time is a school record among juniors. Elizabeth Noble joined Schroeder as an all-conference performer by finishing second in a tough field of divers, with 326.95 points.