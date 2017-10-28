Tigers tear up Eagles

HERSCHER — The Herscher Tigers proved why its are a top three seed after its 48-14 victory over the Columbia Eagles in the first round of the Class 4A football playoffs.

The Tigers set the tone right away in the first quarter as Anthony Koranda found the end zone from 21 yards away for the first score of the game.

Later in the quarter, Tyler Jarnagin called his own number and found pay dirt from three yards out. He followed that with a two-point conversation, extending the Tigers led 14-0 at the end of the quarter.

However, the Eagles struck back right at the start of the second. After a botched punt return by the Tigers, Columbia scored as Shane Wilhelm found his receiver in the endzone to narrow the gap to 14-7.

Whatever momentum the Eagles had quickly swung the other way as Herscher's Matt Dorsey returned ensuing kickoff to the 6-yard line. Koranda finished the job off by running in for his second score of the day for a 20-7 game.

Koranda scored again on a 6 yard run and the two-point conversation was successful.. A few minutes later, Jarnagin visited the end zone again bringing the score to 35-7 at the half.

Right away in the second half, it was clear that the Tigers were not going to let this become a game. They marched down the field and scored on a pass from Jarnagin to his 6-foot-7 security blanker receiver Tyler Stuart from 13 yards out.

"We were a little off there," Herscher coach Dan Wetzel said. "Receivers were open, but we just weren't hitting them there. Those are plays you got to hit in the playoffs."

Columbia seemed to have some momentum going on the next possession until Herscher's Dorsey picked off a pass in the end zone. Riding high from more momentum, Jarnagin scored Herscher's final touchdown on a seven yard run bringing the score to 48-7 as the Tigers cruised to victory.

The big component of the game for Herscher was the run game behind seniors Jarnagin and Koranda.

"Coach always says that whatever goes, it always starts with the offensive line," said Jarnagin after the game. "I think the offensive line carried us to the victory tonight."

Herscher moves on and will host the winner of today's game between Taylorville and Coal City.

"There's always areas of improvement," Wetzel said. "Our extra point team, we struggled there. Sometimes our offense really did sputter. We need a little more consistency there. But overall I was really pleased with the effort the kids gave."