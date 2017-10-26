Survive and advance; Manteno hoists hardware

MANTENO - Earlier this month, the Manteno volleyball team wrapped up its fourth consecutive Interstate Eight Conference championship.

After Thursday night, the Panthers have now won four consecutive regional championships as well.

Manteno bounced back from a first set loss and came out on top in a thrilling three-set victory 23-25, 25-11 and 25-21 against Morris to hoist the hardware.

"Winning regionals was one of our goals we had at the beginning of the season, and now that we have managed to accomplish that, it feels special," Manteno coach Cheryl Davis said. "I'm really blessed with good kids and good athletes that work hard and make things happen."

Senior middle hitter Madie Monk has played on varsity since her sophomore year, and she hopes that this year, her and her teammates can accomplish what has not been accomplished during this impressive run--making a trip to the State finals.

"I was hoping we could win conference and regionals again my senior year and it feels great," Monk said. "State is the end goal, but we're just taking it one game at a time."

The Panthers got off to a good start in the first set, with multiple spurts of five straight points, but Morris rallied back to take the opener in thrilling fashion, turning a 23-22 deficit into a 25-23 win.

"We started the first game off strong, but then got pushed back on our heels a bit," Davis said. "It was a game of pushing back and forth all night long, and in that second set we changed our offense and what we wanted to do."

One of those changes was getting outside hitters Alyse Crowe and Kaycie Wenzel more involved offensively. Wenzel led the Panthers in kills (13) and digs (17), but Crowe was not far behind with 10 kills and 16 digs.

"Alyse was swinging really well. She made some nice defensive plays in the back third. Kaycie Wenzel finished out that third game with some strong plays," Davis said. "Those two are bookends. It's nice to know that when one comes out, the other one picks it up."

Defense was also a focal point of Manteno's ferocious second set. The Panthers tallied 79 digs throughout the match, including several key digs that led to Morris only holding serve one time in the second set.

The Panthers kept it rolling to open the third when they opened up with a 5-0 run. But for Davis, there was never a time to get too excited.

"I'm never convinced until we get to 25," Davis said. "This is a game of momentum and you never know which way it's going to swing. We don't quit and we don't let up."

And it's a good thing they never let up. Morris responded with a 5-0 run of their own, and both teams went on to trade 5-0 runs later as well. After that, the two squads traded points back and forth, with the Panthers reaching 25 first.

"These girls have been around success a lot and know what it takes," Davis said. "They dug down, worked hard and made it happen."

While the experience and recent success certainly helped the Panthers pull it out at the end, according to Monk, the home crowd played a role as well. The jam-packed gym was loud all night, and by the end of the set, people who were still seated were few and far between.

"It's nice knowing we have a lot of friends here and a lot of support," Monk said. "We like to feed off the energy of the crowd and they were great."

Other notable performances from the Panthers came from Brandi Woods, who had a pair of kills to go along with 16 set assists and 11 digs, and Amanda Crowley, who had 19 assists, 12 digs, and three service aces.

The Panthers' matchup with Champaign-Centennial will be Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Pontiac.