Sluggish start, lack of cohesion doom Bearcats

GRANT PARK — Considering how things started, Milford showed resilience in the championship game of the Class 1A Grant Park Regional.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, that's the only positive takeaway from their 25-11, 17-25, 25-15 season-ending loss to Flanagan on Thursday.

The Falcons entered the contest as something of an underdog. Milford posted a 23-7 record during the regular season and was given the No. 2 seed in the 11-team Woodland Sectional complex.

The Bearcats trampled Illinois Lutheran in two sets in the regional semifinals, while Flanagan barely escaped a three-set contest with Grant Park.

But if the Falcons felt like the odds were against them, they certainly didn't show it. They dashed out to a 15-4 lead in the opening set and left Milford reeling. Kylie Kindermann and the Flanagan squad fired on all cylinders throughout the set and was never in remote danger of losing its firm control.

"We came out with a plan, and they executed what I wanted them to do almost perfectly," said Flanagan head coach Joe Estes. "I know from watching (Milford) play on Tuesday that (Emily Duis) is their best player — she gets set most of the time, she passes well, she does everything well.

"Our goal was to keep the ball away from her as much as possible."

For the most part, the plan went off without a hitch. The Falcons relied on cross shots and deliberately avoided returning the ball to Duis' half of the floor. It was much the same defensively. They lined up two blockers at the net whenever Milford's lone senior even thought about attacking the net, effectively double-teaming her.

Duis' reputation precedes her in Class 1A, so Thursday was far from the first time the Bearcats have seen a strategy like Flanagan's. But that didn't make it any less effective.

"Every team that plays us that's been their goal. That's part of it. When you know if she's in the front row, we're going to her, so it's not hard to post up block-wise," said Milford head coach Christy Duis. "She's had that all year and she's used to it — she still got a lot of kills and a lot of blocks — but when we were successful in the second set, it was because some other people did some things."

"That's been all year. When other people stepped up, we've beaten a lot of good teams by doing that, " she added. "When she does her job and everyone else also does their job we look good, but that needs to be a consistent thing all game long."

The numbers corroborate the coach's assessment. Despite being the unwavering focus of Flanagan's defensive efforts, Emily Duis still dominated at the net. She piled up 20 kills and made five blocks to keep Milford from going quietly after its disappointing first set.

The problems came in the form of misplays and unforced errors from the rest of the Bearcats.

"We definitely came out flat in the first set. We knew they were going to do it after watching them Tuesday night, we knew their cross shot was where it was. But we still weren't adjusting on the block or adjusting defensively in the back," Christy Duis said. "Not to say they didn't play well Tuesday, but Flanagan played tons better tonight than they did then."

"They played like they wanted to win a regional championship. We did at times, but we didn't for the duration and I think that was the difference."