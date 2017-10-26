Playoff Capsules

<strong>Game of the Week</strong>

<strong>Class 3A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Paxton (6-3) at Peotone (8-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Panthers on offfense:</strong> Paxton's offensive numbers don't wow, but they are diverse. Quarterback Will Pound is a dual threat, throwing for almost 1,000 yards and leading the team in rushing as well. Although his passing numbers don't overwhelm, his ability to spread the ball around does, as he uses four different receivers equally to not allow a defense to lock in on one or two particular targets. T.J. Jones also does a solid job of moving the ball on the ground. Paxton turned a corner after a Week 3 loss to Central. Since that loss, which put them at 0-3, Paxton has ripped off six straight wins and outscored opponents 273-57 during that stretch.

<strong>Blue Devils on defense:</strong> The Blue Devils defense remains as balanced as you are going to find, with six different players amassing at least 48 tackles per man. As always, the Blue Devils are relying on the sum of its parts to get the job done. And they've done an excellent job of that for much of the season. It might not seem like an impressive feat in limiting Herscher to 28 points, but considering it is a unit that almost cracks 50 points on a weekly basis, it was a solid effort put forth. The Blue Devils defensive line has been very good all season, but they will be challenged by a burly defensive line from Paxton that has caused its fair portion of havoc this season.

<strong>Blue Devils on offense:</strong> It isn't totally unorthodox to have a team with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. But usually it is a quarterback/running back combo. Peotone has two running backs with more than a 1,000 yards in the area's leading rusher Chandler Gartner and Dillon Buege. That, when coupled with a third quality runner in Ryan Brewer, gives Peotone a punishing and very effective running game. Some of the credit here needs to go to an underappreciated offensive line that has been gashing enormous holes for the runners to go through against some high quality opponents during the recent stretch of the season. Peotone isn't a heavy passing threat, but they've done just enough to make sure teams can't totally fall asleep on the possibility.

<strong>Panthers on defense:</strong> The Panthers defense can be heavily credited for the team's turnaround. They have went into shutdown mode in the second half of the season with a particularly strong showing against Watseka in Week 8. They held the high powered Watseka offfense to a touchdown in regulation play and show signs of being a dominant squadron moving forward. Dylan Polson is the steady force in the Paxton defense and leads the team in tackles. Alex Pippin and Brandon Scott have proven to be the impact guys as they have combined for 26 tackles for loss and six and half sacks. It will be an intriguing matchup between Peotone's solid offensive line and Paxton's big, physical defensive line.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Peotone 28, Paxton 20

<strong>Class 4A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Columbia (5-4) at Herscher (8-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to Watch:</strong> Columbia: RB Colton Byrd, QB Nic Horner, WR Jordan Holmes, LB Dalton Tieman; Herscher: QB Tyler Jarnigan, RB Anthony Koranda, WR Tyler Stuart, WR Luke Cross.

It has been sort of an odd year for the Eagles. Typically a dominant force in the Cahokia Conference, Columbia limped to the conclusion of the regular season, dropping its last two games against Red Bud and Jersey (a nonplayoff qualifier) and barely escaping defeat in Week 7 to Breese Central, another nonplayoff qualifier. Part of the issue came from losing running back Byrd for a stretch to an ankle injury, and while he has returned, the Eagles still don't seem quite themselves. They will have to make a long road trip (Columbia is near St. Louis) to play a Herscher team that is licking its wounds after a loss to rival Peotone which negated its chance at a undefeated regular season. Herscher's offensive weaponry looks as if it might be too much for Columbia to respond to, but Herscher still has to be sharp defensively as Horner has shown an ability to get the Eagles downfield against defensive units that don't tighten up.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Herscher

<strong>Class 3A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Watseka (6-3) at IC Catholic (8-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Friday, 7 p.m.

<strong>Players to Watch:</strong> Watseka: QB Brendan Fletcher, RB Jaden Downs, WR/LB Drew Hagen, WR/LB Joey Jaskula; IC Catholic: QB C.J. West, RB Lazerick Eatman, WR Khalil Sanders, WR Khali Sanders.

A rough draw for the Warriors with the defending Class 3A champions looking to go claim another title. The Warriors started the season like a house of fire, winning their first six games before dropping consecutive games in Weeks 7 and 8. Watseka got an opportunity to regroup a little bit with an easy win over Iroquois West in Week 9. But none of those things will adequately prepare them for the steamroller IC Catholic has been this season. The Knights lost standout quarterback Luke Ricobene in Week 2 but haven't really lost a step, rotating a few players at the position before settling on West. West has more than enough surrounding offensive tools surrounding him to keep the ship pointed in the right direction. Eatman, when coupled with explosive freshman Kyle Franklin, gives the Knights an impressive ground game, and when trying to defend the lanky Sanders brothers outside at the wide receiver position, it easily is understood why opposing defenses heads begin to spin.

<strong>Pick:</strong> IC Catholic

<strong>Class 2A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Mercer County (5-4) at Central (7-2)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 2 p.m.

<strong>Players to Watch:</strong> Mercer County: QB Rashaun King, WR Quinton King, WR/DE Jordan Metcalf; Central: RB/DB Kollin Krumwiede, QB Andrew Boudreau, RB/LB Adrian Pace.

Mercer County's streak of 21 consecutive playoff appearances appeared to be in jeopardy of being snapped as the 4-4 Golden Eagles faced a 7-1 Princeville team needing a win to earn an at-large berth. After falling behind 13-0, the Golden Eagles put up 26 unanswered points to secure their place in the playoff field. Central didn't need to grind out its spot, in fact, the Comets have played as well as anyone in the Class 2A field, winning seven straight games after surviving a shootout with rival Momence in Week 9. Central has relied heavily on Krumwiede for offensive production and he's usually responded with a flourish. Defensively, Momence might have exposed a few flaws in Central's defense, but few Class 2A teams have the number of weapons in the passing game that Momence does. There is a bit of history between these two schools as Mercer County defeated Central in the semifinal round of the Class 2A playoffs. One week later, the Golden Eagles hoisted the state championship trophy with a win over Belleville Althoff.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Central

<strong>Class 4A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Manteno (6-3) at Effingham (8-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 2 p.m.

<strong>Players to Watch:</strong> Manteno: QB Shane Warren, RB Brandon Steele, LB Nick Zawisza, LB Brendan Borkenhagen; Effingham: RB Terrence Hill, QB Luke Wolfe, DE Frank Schniederjon, LB Braden Hasty

The Flaming Hearts had a momentary lapse to start the season, falling behind considerably to Breese Mater Dei in their season opener. They nearly rallied, but fell 27-26. Since then, Effingham has been on a stunning roll. Effingham followed that loss by hanging 50 points on Taylorville, the Tornadoes only loss on the season. That set the offense in motion for an epic season where they have scored a minimum of 28 points per game and won each game by at least 18. The defense has put the clamps down as of late as well, allowing two touchdowns or less in each of their last six games. The pass rush has been particularly menacing, as the team has racked up 22 sacks on the season. Offensively, the Flaming Hearts aren't complex, but they sure are effective. Hill has scored 29 touchdowns on the season, and accounts for almost 200 yards per game. Manteno has surged during the second half of the season, primarily since putting Warren under center in Week 4. Warren threw for 410 yards in the regular season capper against Reed-Custer, and the Panthers are capable of really causing problems for opposing defenses through the air. Defensively, Manteno likely will have its work cut out for it in containing Hill, but the unit has been extremely stout during the past few weeks. A potential issue for Manteno is depth, as the smaller squad relies on a lot of players to play on both sides of the ball. By contrast, Effingham has very few players they expect to do the same.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Effingham

<strong>Class 4A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Coal City (6-3) at Taylorville (8-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 3 p.m.

<strong>Players to Watch:</strong> Coal City: RB Connor Skubic, RB Max Arias, QB Peyton Hutchings, LB Logan Pierard; Taylorville: QB Brendon Odam, WR Justin Wright, RB Evan Champley.

Coal City typically hangs its hat on the play of its defensive unit, and that squadron will be put to the supreme test against the Taylorville offense, as explosive an offensive unit as Class 4A might have. Most of it is engineered by Odam, an exceptional pass/run threat. Odam has thrown for almost 2,500 yards, ran for almost 600 yards and makes good decisions with a three-to-one touchdown to interception ratio. But as good as the Taylorville offense has been, during the last six weeks, the defense might have been even better. The unit has allowed just 43 points during that stretch and no more than one touchdown in the last five games. Coal City likely will try to lean on a grind-it-out offense to keep the ball away from the Tornadoes as much as possible. The ground game will play a big part of that success. The Coalers have developed a pretty solid 1-2 punch in the backfield with Arias and Skubic, and can fall back on the short passing game with Hutchings if the running game has a hard time finding places to move the football. It is important for Coal City to keep this game out of shootout mode as Taylorville thrives in that environment.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Taylorville

<strong>Class 3A Playoffs</strong>

<strong>Elmwood (7-2) at Wilmington (8-1)</strong>

<strong>When:</strong> Saturday, 6 p.m.

<strong>Players to Watch:</strong> Elmwood: RB Sam Hedrick, TE/DE VInce Lenzi; Wilmington: RB Conner Dempsay, RB Matteo Lombardi, RB Josh Jones, DB Brock Bolser.

This could very be one of the fastest contested games in playoff history. Both teams are devoted to running the football and have little interest in throwing the ball. Both run similar types of offense that employ a stable of running backs to move the football. Elmwood, at times, has taken the stable philosophy to the extreme, once using 18 different ball carriers in a win earlier this year. Wilmington, on the other hand, has settled into an offensive attack that leans heavily on the efforts of Lombardi and Dempsay, as both have had huge performances heading down the stretch. Neither team has thrown for much yardage this season, in fact, Wilmington has had three games this season where they haven't attempted a pass at all. This game likely will come down to which defensive unit is able to slow down an opposing offensive attack that they are fairly familiar with. Elmwood has to hope their success in hostile environments holds up (and Wilmington's environment is time-tested to be a tough place to play) as the Trojans are 4-0 in road contests this year.

<strong>Pick:</strong> Wilmington