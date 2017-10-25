Herscher advances to Regional Final

COAL CITY -- One of the longest standing beliefs in sports is that beating a team three times in a season is one of the toughest achievements to pull off.

But Herscher didn't play into the theory Tuesday night when it defeated Peotone 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 in the Class 3A Regional semifinal to reach the regional final and face Providence at 6:30 p.m. in Coal City on Thursday.

"Our attitude going in was that 2-0 (against Peotone this season) means absolutely nothing, because it's a new season now," Herscher coach Joel Huizenga said. "We had to survive Peotone anyway we could. If that meant three long sets, then that meant three long sets."

Early on, it looked as if Peotone had solved Herscher. The Blue Devils fought off a late Tigers' charge to hold on for a 25-21 win. And that's when Herscher settled in and started playing its game.

"We were tight and nervous in that first set. I reminded them that it was just 1-0, and that we just had to work hard, and their attitude changed," Huizenga said. "We served better and passed better. That was the difference."

The improved passing was notable in the second set, where Chloe Chavers racked up a majority of her team-high 20 assists. Chavers, along with fellow setter Molly Cann, who had 14 assists, made adjustments to where they set up, and according to Huizenga, that was key.

"In the first set, our setters kept running back behind the 10-foot line to try and run plays, and with the size and quality of our outside hitters, we just can't play behind that line," Huizenga said. "Peotone did a good job of trying to keep us back there with their good serves. We just hunkered down and attacked."

That attack was led by outside hitters Blake Patterson and Claudia Huston, who led the team with 12 kills. Patterson was not far behind, with 11 kills.

"Blake was unbelievable tonight," Huizenga said. "She didn't lead us in kills, but her kills were timely. Claudia can just rip the cover off the ball, and then Blake comes in just moves the ball around."

The third set was action-packed and intense. Neither team was able to string together more than three consecutive points. For Peotone head coach Kathy Barger, that was all she could ask from her team.

"We had a couple of little mistakes and weren't that lucky at the end," Barger said. "Sometimes, you just need that little bit of luck."

And while Barger noted it never is fun to end the year with a loss, her team had a great season. Peotone finished third in the Interstate Eight Conference and posted a record of 23-10-1.

"It's been a tremendous season with (23) wins," Barger said. "We just didn't come out on top tonight, but there is nothing to be ashamed about that."

The cupboard will be anything but bare for Peotone next year, who will return two-thirds of its varsity roster.

Herscher shifts its focus to a Providence squad who is as battle-tested as teams come, thanks to a grueling Girls Catholic Athletic Conference schedule.

"We want Providence Catholic," Huizenga said. "That was our goal, to get a shot at them."

<strong>Coal City</strong>

Coal City already was an underdog to Providence coming into Tuesday's 3A regional semifinal, but about two hours before the contest started, the Coalers became even more of an underdog.

The Coalers fell in straight sets 25-16 and 25-19, without outside hitter Katelyn Sisk, the only senior in Coal City's starting lineup.

"We had some unfortunate things happen today and I had to move some girls around," head coach Pam McMurtrey said. "The girls who were on the court stepped up today and did a nice job and I could not be more proud of them."

The loss of Sisk forced the Coalers to play some girls out of position and give more playing time to some less experienced sophomores. That was noticeable a few times, when multiple Coalers found themselves out of position and not communicating with one another.

"I did not find out until 3:30 (p.m.)," McMurtrey said on the loss of Sisk, although she could not discuss what happened that led to Sisk to sit out the contest. "The girls gave 110 percent and I want to reiterate that I could not be more proud of them."

The Celtics were able to take advantage of Coal City's situation, and routinely forced the Coalers' less-experienced players and players out of position to make plays with its serves. And while they were able to make some plays, the net-front presence and solid passing by Providence was too much for the Coalers to overcome.

"Providence is always a great team," McMurtrey said. "Their outside hitters played well and their serving was spot on. They kept it together and did a nice job."