Cissna Park and Manteno among schools to earn regional title shots

Cissna Park advanced to Thursday's Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional championship game with a decisive 25-12, 25-13 win over Streator Woodland.

Gabby Wessels picked up eight kills for the Timberwolves, and Olivia Stoller notched 11 digs and three aces in the win.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington def. Ottawa Marquette 25-14, 25-7</strong>

The G-SW Regional's host also was dominant as it punched its ticket to the title game.

The Panthers and Timberwolves will square off Thursday at 6 p.m. in Gardner with a trip to sectionals on the line.

<strong>Watseka def. St. Anne 25-13, 26-24</strong>

The Cardinals made a run at it after dropping a lopsided first set, but the Warriors were able to hold firm and end St. Anne's season.

Emily Bunting led the way for Watseka with 16 assists and 13 digs, Kennedy Bauer made nine kills and Taylor Schippert added 11 digs and three aces in the win.

Brandi Chase had five kills, four digs and three assists in the Cardinals' season-ender, and Emily Greene chipped in seven digs.

The win improves the Warriors' record to 24-9 and advances them to the Class 2A Watseka Regional championship game, where they'll face off with Heyworth on Thursday.

The loss ends St. Anne's 2017 campaign with a 11-13-1 record.

<strong>Flanagan def. Grant Park 20-25, 25-21, 29-27</strong>

The Dragons held on until the bitter end, but came up short in their Class 1A Grant Park semifinal matchup with Flanagan.

Kaitlyn McMahan piled up a whopping 29 digs in the three-set win, Alyssa Rodriguez had 13 kills and Hadleigh Loitz added 17 assists.

Grant Park ends its season at 14-12-1 overall. Flanagan advances to the regional title game to take on Milford at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Milford def. Illinois Lutheran 25-22, 25-11</strong>

The Bearcats' date with Flanagan in the title game comes after a two-set win over Lutheran.

Emily Duis led the way for Milford with 16 kills. Kaylee Warren set up 23 assists, and Brooke Sobkoviak added 10 digs.

The 'Cats are 23-7 on the season.

<strong>Manteno def. Rich South 25-7, 25-8</strong>

The Panthers are headed to the Class 3A Manteno Regional championship match after thumping Rich South in the semis.

Kaycie Wenzel led the way with five kills, and 10 digs and Alyse Crowe added four kills and five digs. Brandi Woods had four kills seven assists and five digs.

Manteno will play Morris at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.

<strong>Beecher def. Dwight 25-10, 25-21</strong>

The Bobcats ended Dwight's 2017 campaign in straight sets in the semifinals of the Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional.

Lucy Rieke tallied five kills in the Trojans' loss, Karah Colebank had eight assists and Haley Schlabowske added six digs.

Beecher advanced to Thursday's regional championship game to face Aurora Christian.

<strong>Aurora Christian def. Bishop McNamara 25-14, 25-18</strong>

Beecher's opponent in the title game advanced by taking down the Fightin' Irish in straight sets.

Aurora Christian returns to Kankakee to vie for a regional plaque at 6 p.m. Thursday.