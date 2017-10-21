Hoisted by their own petard: Own-goal sinks Tigers in sectional championship loss to Manteno

GILMAN — "It's just how soccer works. It's how life works. Sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way."

Herscher head coach Alan High's assessment of the Tigers' frustrating 1-0 loss to Manteno in the Class 1A Iroquois West Sectional championship on Saturday was, frankly, a bit of an understatement.

There's no way to lose a sectional title game to a conference rival without leaving substantially disappointed, but this one stings a little extra.

The game's lone goal came just over a minute into the second half when Herscher defenseman Reece Harrod tapped a pass backwards toward keeper Jack Holohan from about 15 yards away. Harrod dumped it directly at the goal instead of angling it wide — a massively minor mistake that wouldn't matter 99 out of 100 times.

It just so happens, this was the one time it did.

Holohan squared up to send the ball forward to midfield — and missed. The ball squibbed past the sophomore keeper and meekly dribbled its way into the net for what would ultimately prove to be the contest's lone goal.

It was Herscher's fifth-consecutive trip to a sectional championship game, but the odds are good that this one will to stand out for a while.

"We'll take it however it comes these days," said Manteno head coach Justin Emerson of the unorthodox win. "It doesn't matter if it's ugly, pretty, this, that or the other. We'll take it."

<strong>Defense wins championships</strong>

On some level, it's hard to argue that the high-stakes victory didn't come as a bit of a gift for the Panthers, but to say they didn't earn it would be an underestimation.

Herscher controlled the ball for most of the game and had significantly more scoring opportunities, but even though the goal was something of a fluke, the Manteno defense and keeper Steven Basa deserve enormous credit for keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Along with Basa, sophomore defenseman AJ Gilliam and the Panthers' backbone more than earned its trip to the Class 1A Elite Eight.

"Really, for the last month, in particular for the second big game in a row, our defense just has not broken down," Emerson said. "They have grinded, stayed tight, stayed compact and they played together. They've just been playing some awesome soccer, man."

Especially after upending their other major rival, Peotone, in their previous game on Wednesday, the trip to super-sectionals was that much more satisfying for Gilliam.

Defeating the rival Tigers for the third time this season, and shutting them out on top of it, was also huge for Manteno. Even considering the quirky way they got there.

"Our entire team has been working hard all season and I felt like it was well-deserved for us. We finally broke through," Gilliam said. "As long as we keep the shutout and limit their chances that's a good day for us.

"We did count it as a factor. We knew we beat them twice previously, however, we also knew that Peotone beat us twice and we beat them in the third one to get here," he continued. "It is really tough to beat the same team three times, but no one was cocky coming into this game. We knew we had to go out there and work our hardest to get the W."

<strong>A farewell to legs</strong>

The Tigers will have to do without the services of seven of this year's seniors when fall rolls back around next year — including team captains Brandon Sommer, Garrett Duke, Coby Mollema and Trey Pritchard.

The core foursome has been around for four-consecutive seasons in which they reached at least the sectional finals, including a trip to the Final Four in 2014 and a sectional championship win over Beecher last season.

"Their careers have been great," said High. "It's the legacy they leave of how to work hard, how to be leaders and how to not only be good soccer players, but to be good people on and off the field.

"Each one of them is a great kid, brings a different thing to the program and we're going to miss them tremendously on the soccer field."