Trepanier's all-header hat trick boosts Manteno past Iroquois West

MANTENO — The Panthers are back at full strength and hitting their stride at just the right time.

After a season that was plagued with injury, illness and the occasional disappointing loss, the start of the postseason has been a turning point for Manteno — especially Monday's 6-1 shellacking of Iroquois West in the Class 1A Manteno Regional championship.

The Panthers sprinted out to an early lead and never looked back. A pair of early goals gave them a 2-0 lead by halftime, but it was in the second half they really started to pile it on.

Alec Miller picked up a goal just three minutes into the second half to put them up by three. When the wind visibly came out of the Raiders' sails, Jack Trepanier and Manteno took full advantage.

In an excellent display of identifying a weakness and exploiting it, Trepanier scored three unanswered goals on nearly identical plays.

To counter Iroquois West's diamond defense, which leaves a deep defender to guard the flanks, Manteno sent forwards breaking toward the corners to force the defender to sweep side-to-side. Doing so allowed Trepanier some free space up top, and the Panthers offense executed perfectly on three quick occasions. They sent the ball crossing high back toward the middle, and Trepanier neatly snapped a header into the net all three times.

"I've been on him all year. He is very good in the air. He wins a lot of head balls, but he's been so unlucky this season," Manteno head coach Justin Emerson said of Trepanier. "He hits the post, runs into a miraculous save from the keeper or a nonkeeper save. I've been on him like, 'Hey, get it in.'"

Trepanier was certainly in agreement with his coach's assessment.

"I'm the king of crossbar," he said with a grin. "Posts, shanks, all year long. It's about time it finally happened for me."

Trepanier's luck certainly seemed to turn on Monday. Maybe he had been saving up the good luck for a big game, after all.

"If he saved them for today, that's fine. He got three of them, so that's fine by me," Emerson said with a laugh. "He's one of the most athletic kids on the field on any given night. He can run, he can jump, he's powerful and he's got some skills to him, too. When he can get his head on the ball and actually put it on the frame like he did tonight, he's going to score some goals."

The postseason burst that has seen Manteno outscore its opponents 12-1 in two games and sealed up another regional championship plaque has also, unsurprisingly, coincided with the return of its most dynamic player. Matthew Schaeffer missed the last week and a half of the regular season because of illness, and if his absence wasn't noticed by anyone then, his return certainly is being noticed now.

"I've played with him my whole life. He's the reason I even started to play," Trepanier said of Schaeffer. "He's a magician on the ball, that's all you can say.

"(Not having Schaeffer) gave us a reality check real quick. We've had some injuries and issues that we're pushing through that right now, but we've faced adversity well and hopefully we can bring it to the next level."

The Panthers now advance to the Class 1A Iroquois West Sectional, and they will run into some familiar faces in the opening match of the next round. Fellow Interstate Eight Conference team and heated rival Peotone waits for them after the Blue Devils' 7-0 thrashing of Illinois Lutheran in their own regional title game.

"No stranger there," Trepanier said of his team's upcoming opponents. "We're going to need to play strong. They're definitely physical. We just have to keep finding the back of the net and lock down the middle."