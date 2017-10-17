Central dominates triangular with Kankakee, Iroquois West

Central put on a cross country clinic Monday, with Comets runners finishing in nine of the top-10 spots in a resounding win.

Jeremy Snejberg and Isaiah Ditta finished first and second for Central with times of 17:33.94 and 17:34.44, respectively. Iroquois West's Connor Price took third with a time of 17:39.84.

The next seven finishers all wore Comets colors to round out the top 10. Kankakee's top finisher, Cody Ramos, finished 11th.

Central took first as a team with a score of 18. Iroquois West was second with 52, and Kankakee rounded things out with 72.

<strong>Girls</strong>

It was much the same in the girls race. Central runners took the top four spots, including a first-place finish from Katie Kleinert at 20:29.06.

The Comets ended with 12 points as a team. Kankakee finished with 40, and Iroquois West did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.