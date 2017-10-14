Bradley-Bourbonnais proves to be a terror for Thornridge

Friday the 13th was reminiscent of a horror movie for Thornridge as they traveled to Bradley Bourbonnais and were handed a 23-6 loss.

After a turnover on downs by Thornridge, BBCHS was the first to strike as sophomore quarter back Keaton Schmidt connected with senior Noah Acevedo on a pass to the end zone. After a good kick by senior Efra Davila, BBCHS had the lead 7-0. After Thornridge turned the ball over on downs, BBCHS went to work getting into prime position for Davila to hit a 27 yard field goal. After the first quarter, BBCHS led 10-0.

Most of the second quarter was back and forth, until Thornridge senior Angelo Lee one in from 23 yards out with just over a minute left. It looked like Thornridge had a chance to take the lead going into half time, but BBCHS junior Jake Kibbons intercepted a pass from Gordan on the first play of the possession. With the momentum back their direction, Boilermakers senior Morion Burtis scored on a 58-yard run to end the half. BBCHS would lead 17-6 going into the half.

BBCHS held Thornridge scoreless for the remainder of the game. Despite Burtis having to sit for the majority of the second half due to injury, BBCHS scored two more timeson field goals from Davila from 50 and 25 yards. It was the final home game and senior night for BBCHS, and moved their record to 2-6 on the year

"We've got 38 seniors on this team," said BBCHS head coach Mike Kohl after the game. "It's the most seniors we've had on the team in school history. And they all really wanted to win their last game at home."

The highlight performance for Bradley-Bourbonnais came from senior Morion Burtis, who ran for 147 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, despite only taking one carry in the second half.

"(Burtis) is one of the best players in the state of Illinois," said Kohl. "He's been banged up all year. When he goes down, he's kind of the emotional leader. So kids look around; and they're kind of frazzled a little bit. But they held it together."

This game marks the fifth loss in a row for Thornridge and moves them to 3-5 this season.

"We just beat ourselves, we really do," said Head Coach Patrick Jennings after the game. "Not to take anything away from (BBCHS). But (Thornridge) finds a way to keep beating itself. The bottom line is that it's a group of guys with a ton of talent. But the thing is that in four years we still haven't figured out how to finish."

Next week, BBCHS is on the road at Lockport High School for their final game of the season, and Thornridge will be at home for their final game against their rival Thornwood High School.