Watseka, Cissna Park advance to SVC title game

Herscher picked up an Interstate Eight Conference win on senior night, taking down Streator 25-14, 25-19 on Tuesday at home in Herscher.

Rayla Runner had six kills, Molly Cann set up 14 assists, and Kloe Longtin added 14 digs as the Tigers improved to 14-14 overall and 8-2 in I-8 action.

<strong>Manteno def. Coal City 25-16, 25-10</strong>

The Panthers picked up an Interstate Eight Conference win in short order over Coal City.

Kaycie Wenzel led the team with five kills, and Jackie Kasalko had nine digs. Brandi Woods had a nice all-around day with six aces, three kills, four assists, seven digs and a pair of blocks.

Brooke Chapman had nine assists and three digs for the Coalers. Katelyn Sisk had five kills, and Sydney Carlos and Olivia Skubic had five digs each in the loss.

The win improves Manteno to 22-6 overall and 9-0 in the I-8, and Coal City is 13-12 overall and 6-3 in conference play.

<strong>Milford def. Westville 25-12, 23-25, 25-13</strong>

Despite a surprising second-set Westville win that forced a third set, Milford comfortably improved to 19-7 on the season with a Vermilion Valley Conference win.

Emily Duis had a whopping 25 kills in the Bearcats' victory. Kaylee Warren served up 31 assists, and Brooke Sobkoviak had 15 digs.

Milford is 8-2 in conference play this season.

<strong>Kankakee def. Crete-Monee 26-24, 25-21</strong>

The Kays continued their impressive run through the Southland Conference portion of their schedule with a hard-fought win over Crete-Monee.

Ashton Thomas racked up a cool 18 digs in the win, and Sara Serena added four kills.

Kankakee moved back to the .500 mark at 13-13 with the win and improved to 6-2 in conference play.

<strong>Sandwich def. Wilmington 25-16, 25-16</strong>

The Wildcats dropped an I-8 conference match to Sandwich.

Abby Holmes finished with four kills for Wilmington, Abbey Chamberlin had six assists and six digs, and Carley Wilkerson added six assists of her own in the loss.

<strong>St. Anne def. Tri-Point 25-13, 25-18</strong>

The Cardinals snagged a win on the road in Cullom at Tri-Point's annual Pink Night, which raises money to fight breast cancer.

Paisley Johnston had five digs and two assists for the Chargers.

<strong>Beecher def. Gardner-South Wilmington 25-19, 25-20</strong>

The Bobcats nailed down a River Valley Conference win over G-SW, thanks to a nice performance from Kaylie Sippel.

Sippel had 14 digs and seven assists in the win, Kate Landis added 12 digs, AJ Picicco had nine kills, and Hayley Graddy set up 14 assists for Beecher.

<strong>Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament</strong>

Watseka scooped up a pair of SVC Tournament wins over Iroquois West (25-12, 25-20) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda (25-17, 22-25, 30-28).

Kennedy Bauer and Mallory Drake had six digs apiece, and Kennedy McTaggart had seven kills in the opening win over the Raiders.

The Panthers proved to be a much more resilient foe, forcing the Warriors to a 30-28 third set before finally falling.

Bauer led the way with 15 kills and 21 digs in the showdown, and Drake added nine kills. Emily Bunting set up 25 assists, and Taylor Schippert pitched in with 18 assists.

<strong>Cissna Park def. Dwight 25-11, 25-15</strong>

The Timberwolves are 25-3 after picking up a breezy, two-set win over Dwight in SVC play.

Gabby Wessels led the way with 12 kills, Anna Jennings set up 27 assists, and Jasmine Stock scooped up 10 digs.

<strong>Dwight def. Momence 25-20, 25-22</strong>

Lucy Rieke's seven kills led the Trojans to a win over Momence.

Karah Colebank added 15 assists for Dwight, and Kayla Kodat had five digs.

<strong>Central def. Iroquois West 25-19, 27-25</strong>

The Raiders nearly managed to force a third set but ultimately fell to Central in two sets.

Rachel Carney had three kills and four assists for Iroquois West, and Alexis Regan and Natalie Conrad added four digs apiece.