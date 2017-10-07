Hannah Bevis says goodbye and thank you

Well, it's been fun.

Yesterday was my last day as a sports reporter at the Daily Journal. I've been here for a year and a few months now, and it's been a wild ride to say the least, but I've loved every second of it.

I recently accepted a job with the American Hockey League, which is the development league for the National Hockey League. I'll be a digital and social media manager for the league itself, which means I'll be running the AHL's social media and helping out with its website.

Some people know I love cross-country, but my other favorite sport is hockey and this is honestly a dream job; it's one I wouldn't have gotten without my time at the Journal. I've learned so much here that I'll take with me to the AHL.

To all the coaches, players and fans I've met and interviewed over the last dozen months — you've made this job so much fun. I've had a blast following playoff runs and underdog victories, and I'll be keeping an eye on the local sports scene even though I won't be covering it.

And to my coworkers, past and present — thank you for welcoming me into the office and for all the laughs and good times. The group of reporters we have now are fantastic, and I know they'll keep the sports department running like clockwork.

Thanks for the memories, and to all the athletes — good luck this season!