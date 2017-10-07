Central stuns previously unbeaten SVC rival Watseka

CLIFTON — Central spent the week thinking the hype surrounding Watseka was a bit overblown. In fact, it was a case of literal locker room fodder.

"We knew the whole time," senior Justin Coggins said. "In fact, we even got a little fired up about the Journal's power rankings. We had actually had it hanging in the locker room."

It looks like the Comets were on to something, and we'll be eating a bit of crow after they dominated the previously unbeaten, Sangamon Valley Conference-leading Warriors 54-21 on Friday.

Led by outstanding performances from senior tailback Kollin Krumwiede, as well as Coggins and the rest of the Central offensive line, the Comets held firm control from the get-go and forced a running clock in the fourth quarter in a huge statement win.

"Our kids were ready to play," Central head coach Brian Spooner said. "We had a great week of practice and didn't have any trouble keeping their focus on what we needed to do to win.

"When the kids do that — when the coaches aren't the ones trying to get them headed in the right direction because they're doing it themselves, that's when things are going to go pretty good."

It's hard to find a flaw in Central's performance. Krumwiede and company imposed their will on both sides of the ball, limited mistakes and executed in all phases. It was an ideal outcome in a homecoming game against a highly-touted conference rival.

Krumwiede in particular was unstoppable. The premiere rusher ate up 227 yards on 23 touches, averaging just under a first down per carry and rushed for six of his team's seven touchdowns. He also dashed for an 81-yard touchdown on the Comets' first play from scrimmage.

In a one-sided contest, six scores might seem a little excessive for a starting running back, but it's just that Krumwiede's first-half numbers were absurd.

Entering the intermission with a 40-14 lead, Krumwiede had already piled up 194 yards and five touchdowns with an entire half remaining in the contest. The consistently dangerous back had something extra-special working Friday.

"It's pretty crazy," Krumwiede said. "That's probably the best half I've ever had.

"The line just kept holding their blocks and letting me get through. I did what I had to do."

The offensive line didn't limit their help to just Krumwiede, either. Jacob Smith also very nearly averaged a first down per carry, as well, picking up 69 yards rushing on a mere seven carries.

Quarterback Andrew Boudreau was also able to take full advantage of the Warriors defense's necessary focus on the running backs. He ripped off huge chunks of yardage on counter plays after feinting a handoff to Krumwiede and made the defense pay for collapsing on the tailback.

Boudreau rushed for 71 yards on five carries, including a 31 yard touchdown run to cap off a drive in which he accounted for 53 yards on three rushes.

The Comets defense was equally impressive. It held Watseka's potent offense to just 175 yards of total offense and managed to limit quarterback Brendan Fletcher to just 98 yards passing and two yards rushing on 12 carries.

Shutting down a player of Fletcher's caliber is no mean feat, but fearsome blitzes from Coggins at linebacker and excellent play from the defense's front-four kept the star quarterback on his heels until he was shaken up and removed from the game following a big hit early in the fourth quarter.

"We were getting enough pressure from the D-line that when I was coming on blitzes it was just clear with no one in the way," Coggins said. "The line was also getting great pressure and sometimes we didn't even have to blitz. We got pressure all night long. (Fletcher) never had any time."

The decisive Central victory marks a sea-change in the SVC and though the Warriors still possess the conference's best record at 6-1, the Comets moved to 5-2 with their fifth-straight win.

And no one is going to forget the outcome from when the teams lined up across from one another this week.

Watseka 8-6-0-7 21

Central 8-32-8-6 54

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W - Jaskula, 3 pass from Fletcher (Downs pass from Fletcher)

C - Krumwiede, 81 run (Au. Boudreau pass from An. Boudreau)

Second Quarter

C - Krumwiede, 4 run (Au. Boudreau pass from Au. Boudreau)

C - Krumwiede, 65 run (Krumwiede run)

W - Downs, 11 run (pass fail)

C - Krumwiede, 17 run (An. Boudreau run)

C - Krumwiede, 7 run (Krumwiede pass from An. Boudreau)

Third Quarter

C - An. Boudreau, 31 run (An. Boudreau run)

Fourth Quarter

C - Krumwiede, 3 run (kick no good)

W - Bunting, 5 pass from Quinn (Downs kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing - Watseka: McTaggart 12-32, Downs 2-15, Baines 4-13, Fletcher 12-2, Quinn 2-(-2); Central: Krumwiede 23-227, An. Boudreau 5-71, Smith 7-69, Pace 2-10.

Passing - Watseka: Fletcher 8-14-1 98, Quinn 2-2-0 17; Central: An. Boudreau 3-6-0 31.

Receiving - Watseka: Hagen 1-28, Downs 2-25, Castonguay 1-19, Bunting 2-17, McTaggart 1-16, Quinn 1-7, Jaskula 2-3; Central - Au. Boudreau 2-17, Burrow 1-14.